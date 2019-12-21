KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Louis heads to Kansas City, Missouri, to take on Kansas State on Saturday night at the Sprint Center. Game time is 6 p.m.



Saint Louis enters Saturday's game with a 9-2 record. The Billikens are coming off an 82-69 victory over Maryville behind a SLU season-high 27 points by Terrence Hargrove Jr. Kansas State is 6-4 on the year.



Here are five additional facts in advance of Saturday's game vs. Kansas State:



1 // The Billikens lead the A-10 and are tied for 10th in the NCAA with 42.7 rpg. Their 14.7 offensive rebounds per game rank eighth nationally.



2 // Saint Louis remains the only team in NCAA Division I with two players averaging double-doubles – junior guard Jordan Goodwin averages 15.6 ppg and 11.5 rpg, while junior forward Hasahn French turns in 13.8 ppg and 10.5 rpg.



3 // Goodwin is the first Billiken in 30 years to register six consecutive double-doubles. Anthony Bonner in 1989-90 (twice) is the only other Billiken to do so. No Billiken has ever recorded seven straight double-doubles (dating back to 1985-86 season).



4 // For the first time in school history, the Billikens have two freshmen with 25-plus point games in the same season – Gibson Jimerson scored 25 against High Point, while Hargrove Jr. pumped in 27 against Maryville.



5 // Despite not being played on the Kansas State campus, the game will count as a home game for Kansas State and an away game for Saint Louis, as Kansas State controls the ticketing and game operations for Saturday's game in Kansas City.



UP NEXT: The Billikens host Bethune-Cookman on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Chaifetz Arena. Game time is 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cartier Diarra and Kansas State will go up against Jordan Goodwin and Saint Louis. The senior Diarra is averaging 11.8 points and six assists over the last five games. Goodwin, a junior, has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State's Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Diarra has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last five games. Diarra has 19 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 7-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Billikens are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Billikens. Saint Louis has 46 assists on 85 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Kansas State has assists on 48 of 69 field goals (69.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Kansas State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.7 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

