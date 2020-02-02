PHILADELPHIA — Javonte Perkins scored a SLU season-high 33 points as the Billikens topped Saint Joseph's 78-73 at Hagan Arena Saturday in Philadelphia.



It was the third win in a row for the Billikens (17-5, 6-3 Atlantic 10) and their second of the two-game Philadelphia road swing. Saint Joseph's dips to 4-18 and 0-9 in the league.



Perkins' 33 points came on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 13-of-14 from the charity stripe. He came on strong in the second half, scoring 27 of his 33 points in the second session including a stretch where he scored 13 straight points for the Billikens.



Demarius Jacobs was 6-of-8 from the field en route to 16 points. He also brought down six rebounds and posted four steals.



Hasahn French went for a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double. Yuri Collins posted a career high in points for the second straight game with 11 points.



The game was close throughout, thanks in part to SJU's Ryan Daly's 35 points (12-23 FG, 6-13 3FG).



The game was tied at 58-all with less than eight minutes to go before Perkins took over. He scored the next 13 points for the Billikens to put SLU back on top. Perkins and the Billikens hit their free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.



Saint Louis shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and finished at 42.6 percent from the game. SLU also finished 75 percent from the free-throw line in the game.

