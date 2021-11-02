x
Goodwin leads Saint Louis over Rhode Island 67-60

The Billikens were led by their senior star guard in the win over Rhode Island Wednesday night
Credit: AP
Saint Louis' Hasahn French (11) is congratulated by teammate Jordan Goodwin (0) after making a layup as Rhode Island's Antwan Walker watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Goodwin recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 67-60 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 16 points for Saint Louis (9-3, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points. Hasahn French had 13 rebounds.

Saint Louis scored 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jeremy Sheppard had 16 points for the Rams (9-12, 6-8), who have lost four straight games. Fatts Russell added 15 points and seven rebounds. Makhel Mitchell had 10 points.

