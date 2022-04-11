Former Mizzou guard Javon Picket announces transfer to SLU

Pickett announced on Instagram Monday that he would be transferring from Mizzou to Saint Louis University for his final year of eligibility.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Belleville native Javon Pickett won't have far to go for his new college basketball home in 2022-2023.

Pickett announced on Instagram Monday that he would be transferring from Mizzou to Saint Louis University for his final year of eligibility.

Pickett, a Belleville East grad, has ties to the three major college programs in our region.

Out of high school he committed to play at the University of Illinois but decomitted before even playing a game in order to play at Missouri. Now, he's on his way to SLU.

In four seasons at Missouri, Pickett averaged eight points, 1.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. In his final season in Columbia, Pickett averaged 11.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Pickett joins a SLU team that has plenty of local talent on the roster already.

Yuri Collins (St. Mary's), Javonte Perkins (Miller Career Academy), Fred Thatch (Sikeston) and Terrence Hargrove Jr. (East St. Louis), along with Pickett are all players with St. Louis area high school connections.

Collins, who led the NCAA in assists this past season, has announced he is testing the NBA Draft waters while keeping his college eligibility.