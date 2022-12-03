Pickett scores 23, Saint Louis tops Southern Illinois 85-72

The Billikens improved to 7-2 with the victory and the Salukis fell to 5-3.

ST. LOUIS — Javon Pickett's 23 points helped Saint Louis defeat Southern Illinois 85-72 on Saturday night.

Pickett added six rebounds for the Billikens (7-2). Gibson Jimerson shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Yuri Collins was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points and he had 14 assists. Fred Thatch Jr. had 13 points, making 6 of 8 shots.

The Salukis (5-3) were led by Xavier Johnson, who recorded 23 points and six steals. Southern Illinois also got 18 points from Marcus Domask. Lance Jones also had 12 points, four assists and two steals.