SLU releases fan protocols for Chaifetz Arena

In accordance with health and safety guidelines, fans inside Chaifetz Arena will be required to wear face masks

ST. LOUIS — The season is about to get underway for the Saint Louis University men's and women's basketball teams. Ahead of first tip, the SLU Department of Athletics has released fan protocols for the upcoming season.

Masks

Chaifetz Arena is subject to the City of St. Louis and Saint Louis University's health and safety guidelines, which continues to require all fans to wear face masks when indoors and within enclosed public buildings and spaces. Face coverings will be allowed to be removed briefly to eat or drink.

Masking protocols are subject to change throughout the season.

Clear Bag Policy

Chaifetz Arena implements a clear bag policy. Fans can bring one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"or a one-gallon plastic storage bag.

Fans will be limited to one clear bag per person along with a small clutch or purse.

You can learn more about the clear bag policy here.

Cashless Concessions

No cash will be accepted at concession stands inside Chaifetz Arena.

A cash to credit card machine will be located on the concourse near section 102.

Mobile Ticketing

SLU is keeping mobile ticketing for the 2021-2022 season.

Fans can manager their mobile tickets on their smartphone via slubillikens.com/myaccount.