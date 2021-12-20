SLU basketball game against Drake on Wednesday canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

According to a press release from Drake University athletic department, the protocols are "within the Saint Louis men's basketball program"

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday's Saint Louis University men's basketball game against Drake was canceled Monday due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to a press release from Drake University athletic department, the protocols are "within the Saint Louis men's basketball program." The release from the SLU athletic department did not provide specifics.

The game was scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. in Las Vegas.

SLU's next scheduled game is set for Thursday, Dec. 30, when the team takes on Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The Associated Press reported that at least 20 men’s basketball games and 36 women’s basketball games have been canceled or postponed this season due to COVID-19 protocols as of Friday afternoon. It is a number that seems sure to grow as the nation grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The announcement comes a day after the NHL announced all games between an American team visiting a Canadian team would be postponed until after the league's winter break. Those postponements included the Blues' Tuesday matchup in Ottawa and a Thursday game in Toronto.

The postponements were out of an abundance of caution concerning cross-border travel and "the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions."

Before the announcement, 27 NHL games had been postponed so far this season.