SLU adds game against NC State on Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University added a nonconference basketball game against North Carolina State to its schedule this week.
This comes after SLU's Dec. 12 game against Evansville was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Purple Aces program. That's when SLU took to Twitter to make the call for a game on Dec. 14 or 17.
The Billikens (4-0) will take on the Wolfpack (3-0) on Thursday at Chaifetz Arena. An official time has not yet been set.
The game will also be a homecoming for Chaminade grad Jericole Hellems.
Billikens take on Indiana State Tuesday at 7 p.m., NC State on Thursday and then will travel to Minnesota to take on the Gophers on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
