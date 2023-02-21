SLU can't hold on in road loss to Richmond despite Collins' 17 assists

Yuri Collins had 17 assists to go along with nine points and four steals. It was the 13th game with 10-plus assists for the national leader in assists.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Saint Louis University Billikens let a seven-point lead slip away in the final minutes to miss a chance at a road win against the Richmond Spiders Tuesday night.

Tyler Burton scored 20 points to help Richmond defeat Saint Louis 81-78 on Tuesday night.

SLU led by nine points at the half and by seven with 4:41 left in the second half but were outscored 16-6 to close out the game to drop to 18-10 on the season and 10-5 in Atlantic 10 play.

Burton added nine rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (14-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Matt Grace scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Jason Nelson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points.

SLU had some interesting stat lines in the loss. Yuri Collins had 17 assists to go along with nine points and four steals. It was the 13th game with 10-plus assists for the national leader in assists.

Javonte Perkins led the Billikens in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Gibson Jimerson added 19 points and six rebounds for Saint Louis. In addition, Javon Pickett had 10 points.

SLU fell to third place in the A-10, which is likely to send just one team to the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

SLU's next game will be at home against Loyola Chicago.