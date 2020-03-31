ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Billikens guard and former Althoff High School star Jordan Goodwin has declared for the NBA Draft.

Goodwin shared his decision with 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano on Tuesday at his home.

Goodwin has played three seasons for the Billikens, pacing the team in many key statistics. This past season, Goodwin was named to the Atlantic 10 first team and all-defensive team and has established himself as one of the best rebounding and defensive guards in the country. Goodwin also became a member of SLU's 1,000 point club this past season and helped lead the Billikens back to the NCAA Tournament in his sophomore year.

"I just feel like it's best for me to go right now after the season we had at St. Louis and my individual stats, I just think it's the best time for me to come out," Goodwin said on Tuesday. "Just growing up as a kid, I felt I could play in the NBA... Just having that confidence in me my whole life. Just seeing how my game and body developed, I feel like I'm ready to go right now."

Watch: Jordan Goodwin talks about declaring for the NBA Draft

Goodwin is not planning on hiring an agent and said he would come back for his senior season with the Billikens if he feels the timing isn't right.

"Right now, yes. I'm not trying to be halfway in or something. I'm declaring for the draft, so I'm full in right now. But if that dream doesn't come this year, I'm coming back," Goodwin said.

Saint Louis' Jordan Goodwin heads to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Washington Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP

In the meantime, Goodwin said he will continue to work on his game, specifically his shooting, to prove he has what it takes to play at the next level.

"I think there's a very high chance I could find myself in the NBA. I just have to do the things now to prepare. So, when it's time to get looked at in front of the scouts I'm in top shape and shooting the ball extremely well and just getting to my spots," Goodwin said.

Goodwin said his head coach at SLU, Travis Ford, was completely behind his decision.

"He was all in. He's someone I got in my corner that's been there since day one in the recruiting process. Just trusting his word and he having faith in me going to the next level means a lot to me," Goodwin said.

The Billikens are primed to be a major contender for the A-10 crown next season, with a roster that is slated to have both experience and talent.

