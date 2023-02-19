SLU survives hot-shooting start from Duquesne to pull out 90-85 win

Jimerson scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Saint Louis to a five-point victory.

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Billikens were able to storm back from an early deficit and hold on for a 90-85 win over the Duquesne Dukes Saturday night.

Gibson Jimerson had 28 points and five rebounds for the Billikens (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Francis Okoro finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Javon Pickett scored 15 points.

The Dukes hit their first seven threes and ran out to an early 28-14 lead in the first 10 minutes. The Billikens narrowed the score to 41-39 at halftime and scored 51 second-half points to pull away from the Dukes.

The Dukes (18-9, 8-6) were led by Dae Dae Grant, who posted 22 points and four assists. Joe Reece added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Duquesne. Jimmy Clark III finished with 12 points.

Jimerson scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Saint Louis to a five-point victory.

SLU sits in a second-place tie in the Atlantic 10 with four regular season games remaining. They are tied with Dayton and one game behind VCU in the conference. The Billikens will visit VCU and host Dayton in the final week of the regular season.