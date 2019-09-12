ST. LOUIS — Let's just hope this becomes a thing. We're referring to Saint Louis freshman guard Gibson Jimerson being named the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball Rookie of the Week again. It's actually the second time in as many weeks, Jimerson has received the honor.

Jimerson drilled six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points in the Billikens’ 86-62 victory over Tulane on Sunday. His six treys were part of a school-record 17 that SLU hit in the game. Overall, Jimerson finished 8-of-15 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3-point range.

For the season, Jimerson is fourth in the A-10 and 30th nationally (sixth among NCAA freshman) in 3-point field-goal percentage (.453, 24-of-53). He is averaging 11.3 ppg through the Billikens’ first nine games.

Saint Louis is back in action on Saturday when it takes on No. 12 Auburn in the Mike Slive Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama. Tip time is 3 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Jimerson's 22 points fuels hot Saint Louis past Tulane

PHOENIX — Saint Louis freshman Gibson Jimerson had 22 points as the Billikens routed Tulane 86-62 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Arizona.

SLU had a program-record 17 three-pointers in the victory, with Jimerson notching six buckets from beyond the arc.

Demarius Jacobs also had six treys, and 18 total points for Saint Louis, which earned its fifth straight victory.

Hasahn French added 18 points, and was named the "most outstanding player".

Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and 16 rebounds for Saint Louis to register his fourth straight double-double.

