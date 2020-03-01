PITTSBURGH — Marcus Weathers scored 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 21 points off the bench to lead Duquesne past Saint Louis 73-59.

In an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams, the Dukes used a 16-6 run to after halftime for a 13-point lead with 13:33 remaining. Tay Weaver's 3-pointer brought Saint Louis within 49-43.

Later, Terrence Hargrove Jr. made a pair of layups to bring the Billikens within four points on two occasions but they never got closer.

Weathers made 9 of 12 from the foul line and Dunn-Martin made 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jordan Goodwin led the Billikens with 14 points, but the team shot just 36% from the field and 39% from the free-throw line. Hargrove scored 11 points off the bench while Hashan French had eight points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

The Billikens take on UMass at home Sunday afternoon at Chaifetz Arena.

