Collins, Jimerson and Thatch earn All-Atlantic 10 honors for Billikens

ST. LOUIS — A trio of Billikens got some hardware on Tuesday.

SLU guard Yuri Collins was named to the Atlantic 10 first-team All-Conference and was voted to the five-man All-Defensive team for the season. Gibson Jimerson was named third-team All-Conference and made the A-10 All-Academic team. Fred Thatch Jr. was also named to the All-Academic team.

A St. Louis native, Collins is currently the NCAA leader in total assists this season with 248, and is the leader in assists per game, averaging eight. Collins also has 64 steals this season, which is tied for sixth-most in a season in SLU basketball history.

Jimerson is leading the Billikens in scoring with 16.2 points per game and has made 71 three-pointers so far this season. That's good for the fifth-highest total in school history.

Thatch has already graduated with an undergraduate degree in business and is enrolled in the SLU MBA program. In conference games, Thatch averaged 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

SLU is the No. 5 seed in the A-10 Tournament and will play either La Salle or St. Joseph's on Thursday, March 10.