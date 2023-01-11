Yuri Collins scores game-winner as Billikens erase 8-point defecit in final two minutes against George Mason

The Billikens stormed back to steal a home win over George Mason, 63-62.

ST. LOUIS — Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points to lead Saint Louis and Yuri Collins sealed the victory with a free throw with one second left as the Billikens knocked off George Mason 63-62 on Wednesday night.

The Billikens scored the final nine points of the game to erase an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes. After struggling to generate a shot opportunity on the final possession, Collins was fouled on the elbow with 1.7 seconds remaining.

Collins hit the second of two free throws, and a desperation heave from three-quarters court by George Mason missed the basket entirely.

Jimerson was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Billikens (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 10 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Javonte Perkins recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Josh Oduro finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Patriots (10-7, 2-2). George Mason also got 12 points and five assists from Ronald Polite. Victor Bailey Jr. also had 11 points.

Billikens head coach Travis Ford received two technical fouls in less than three minutes of game time in the second half. He was ejected at the 7:16 mark when the Billikens were ahead 52-51.