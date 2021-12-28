SLU game against Massachusetts postponed due to COVID-19 issues

ST. LOUIS — The SLU Billikens will have to wait a bit longer to get back on the court.
On Tuesday the Atlantic 10 announced the team's game on Dec. 30 on the road against Massachusetts had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
SLU's scheduled game on Dec. 22 against Drake was canceled for the same reason. The team hasn't played a game since their 74-70 loss against Auburn on Dec. 18.
The A-10 said that games that cannot be played due to positive COVID-19 tests will be postponed and attempted to be rescheduled. If they cannot be rescheduled, they will be declared a no contest. If a team elects not to play despite having at least seven scholarship players and one coach available, that team will receive a forfeit and be given a loss in the league standings, with the opposing team receiving a win.