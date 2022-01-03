SLU basketball game against La Salle postponed due to COVID-19

This is the third canceled or postponed game for SLU this season due to COVID

ST. LOUIS — The Atlantic 10 announced on Monday that Saint Louis University's men's basketball game against La Salle on Wednesday had been postponed due to La Salle being in COVID protocols.

SLU said the game will be rescheduled at a later time and date and ticket holders can use their tickets for a potential makeup game.

This is the third canceled or postponed game for SLU this season due to COVID.

The Billikens are 9-4 on the season.

The next scheduled game for SLU is Saturday, Jan. 8 on the road at St. Bonaventure.