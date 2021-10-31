SLU men's soccer carries undefeated record into A-10 playoffs

The Billikens are 12-0-3 on the season and a perfect 8-0 in the A-10. They're the first A-10 program since 1993 to go through league play with no losses or ties

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University men's soccer team is looking to keep their impressive season rolling into the playoffs.

The Billikens are currently ranked No. 8 in the Division 1 United Soccer Coaches poll and head into the Atlantic 10 tournament as the No. 1 seed.

The Billikens are 12-0-3 on the season and a perfect 8-0 in the A-10. They're the first A-10 program since 1993 to go through league play with no losses or ties. SLU is one of only two teams in the country without a loss this year. New Hampshire finished with a 14-0-2 record.

This is the first time since 1971 that SLU had finished a regular season without a loss.

SLU will host the No. 8 seed Dayton Flyers in a quarterfinal match on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Hermann Stadium on the SLU campus. The semifinal and final rounds will be held Nov. 12-14.

