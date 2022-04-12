SLU hires Rebecca Tillett to lead women's basketball program

Tillett has spent the past four years at Longwood University, where she won a conference title and took the program to its first NCAA Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University named Rebecca Tillett as the eighth head coach in SLU women's basketball history on Tuesday.

Tillett has spent the past four years at Longwood University, where she won a conference title and took the program to its first NCAA Tournament.

Before her time at Longwood, Tillett was with Navy, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and various high school stints.

Tillet played collegiately at William and Mary, captaining the team in her senior season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca Tillett and her family to the Billiken athletics program,” SLU Director of Athletics Chris May said in a release. “Rebecca comes highly recommended from the highest levels of women's basketball. Her skills at developing women's basketball players and leaders will allow our program to meet our goals, which are to compete for A-10 championships annually and play in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. Rebecca's preparation and skills are a perfect fit for our program.”

“I’d like to thank Chris May, Dr. Pestello, Janet Oberle and Annie Reis for giving me the exciting opportunity to lead these Billiken women,” Tillett said in a release. “The department is clear in its strategic objectives of educating, competing and building community. The consistent support and investment in the development of women really drew me to the university. In addition, the passionate way that the St. Louis community supports Billiken Athletics is inspiring and infectious, and we will need everyone to support us on our pursuit of excellence in the classroom and on the court. The opportunity to coach at this special university while immersed in an environment of love, amidst passionate support for great teams, makes me excited to begin OUR journey to championships. Go Billikens!”

Tillett takes over at SLU for Lisa Stone, who was let go following the 2021-2022 season in which the Billikens went 9-18.