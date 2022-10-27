SLU soccer names press box after 'Mr. St. Louis Soccer', Bill McDermott

McDermott has given SLU over 50 years of service that started when he was a player for the SLU national championship teams in 1967 and 1969.

ST. LOUIS — SLU soccer honored one of their most dedicated graduates on Thursday with a one-of-a-kind honor.

SLU honored Billiken soccer hall of famer and long-time Hermann Stadium PA announcer Bill McDermott by naming the press box at the stadium in his honor.

McDermott started doing the PA announcing for the Billikens in 1972, and has been doing it ever since.

He has also been an analyst and reporter for soccer on television for ABC and ESPN.

McDermott was elected to the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 2002 and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

"It's pretty much impossible to catch me speechless. This is a total surprise. And everybody I work with here at the games, they obviously knew," McDermott said of the press box honor.