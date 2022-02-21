Westminster grad O'Meara is one of top college divers in the country

You're going to want to remember Margo O'Meara's name. You could hear it at the Olympics in no time.

ST. LOUIS — Remember the name "Margo O'Meara". The Westminster Christian Academy grad is on her way to becoming one of the next big athletes to come out of St. Louis.

In high school, O'Meara never lost on the diving board and won four state championships.

She's already gone to the Olympic trials before she even got to college.

Now, at college, she's continuing her dominance.

As a freshman phenom at Duke, O'Meara won the platform diving event and 1m diving competition at the 2022 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta over the weekend. She was also named the MVP of the Diving Championship.

The women's swimming and diving team finished fifth overall at the ACC Championship, tying the highest finishing position in program history.



And ICYMI: Margo O'Meara was named Women's Diving MVP.



We are so proud of all of our ladies.

She may still be young, but the pressure doesn't get to O'Meara.

"I think over the years I've definitely learned to enjoy the pressure and embrace the pressure. I think I do better with pressure. I love to compete, I'm very competitive. So when there's a competitor right in front of me that hits a huge dive in final I think that really pumps me up," O'Meara told 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano in an interview.