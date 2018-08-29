It seems like ages since Alabama stunned Georgia in OT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to claim the 2017 National Championship.

The epic battle of SEC titans that took center stage in Atlanta, Georgia, offered no buyers remorse, serving up a title game that was truly unforgettable. It's been almost 8 months since that scintillating January 8, 2018 night ended with the Crimson Tide hoisting the CFP National Championship trophy, giving head coach Nick Saban a Poll Era record-tying 6 titles, a feat he shares with legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant.

The long wait is over. College football is finally here with a full slate of games on tap to kick off Week 1 of the 2018 season. There's absolutely nothing that rivals its pageantry, its Game Day experience from tailgating to friendly fire between fans of opposing schools; lining the home team's walkway to the stadium to marching bands filling the air with music before during halftime and after the game.

The Saturday battles extend to the kitchen as well. Fans go head-to-head over who makes the best pulled pork, chicken, gumbo, barbeque, gator or kabobs just to name a few dishes. Who has the best spread and accompanying beverages go much farther than who has the best coach, players or chance to compete for a spot in the Associated Press or Coaches' Poll.

Many rabid, fanatical supporters sporting their game-day jerseys, apparel or headgear can't wait to fill the stands to root for their beloved university. The entire town shuts down for 3 hours of mortal combat featuring great non-conference opponents or hated rivals.

Whether it's a hot, muggy Thursday or a cool, crisp fall Saturday, you can count on the high-scoring Big 12, vaunted SEC defenses, top-loaded PAC-12, up-and-coming ACC and balanced Big 10 for duking it out for college football supremacy.

There are great matchups, great theater, great beginnings and fantastic finishes every week. There's no shortage of excitement, entertainment, nail-biting or drama during the course of the season.

Who are the Power 5 schools with the best chance of making the 4-team playoff? Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Washington are widely considered to have the most talented squads and seem like perennial players to occupy a title-game spot.

One can't rule out Penn State, Stanford, USC, Mississippi State, South Carolina or Michigan State if the football bounces favorably for each team or they take advantage of favorable schedules. One shouldn't diminish the surrounding bowl games, a number of which pitted excellent opponents that made for outstanding contests.

This year's sleeper is Missouri who returns an underrated, under the radar bevy of talent on offense, defense and special teams. A lot has to go right, but if it does, this team can pull off a 10-win season. That might seem ludicrous to most pundits or self-proclaimed experts but it's part of what makes college football such an intriguing, unpredictable and exhilarating ride.

So, strap in and get set for a thrilling start and end. The long wait is over. College football is finally here and, sorry NFL, there's absolutely no comparison!

