It's the halfway point of the season, but the least to most passionate of college football fans have a really good idea of which four teams stand the best chance as candidates to participate in this year's CFB Championship playoffs — Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson — provided they run the table of their respective schedules as expected. Should any of those talent-rich programs falter, Notre Dame will be waiting with baited breathe for their crack at crashing the party that has exclusively featured those schools. Penn State (No. 8 AP) lost its shot when it coughed up a double-digit lead at home to the Buckeyes and wound up losing. Oklahoma (No. 11 AP) fell after their loss to Texas (#9 AP) in the Red River rivalry game. Washington (No. 7 AP) gave away their invitation when they were defeated by Auburn (No. 21 AP) in their very first game and West Virginia (No. 6 AP) would have to leapfrog the Fighting Irish (No. 5 AP) to get in.

It's the halfway point of the college football season but we can wrap up the Heisman Trophy voting now. Few things in life are a guarantee - death, taxes and Tua Tagovailoa being named the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback following last year's championship game-winning performance. The Alabama sophomore QB has proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that he's unequivocally the country's best player. Hands down. Case closed. He's proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that thirteen, the number he wears, is anything but unlucky, that is unless we're talking about it being so for opposing defenses.

The extremely gifted southpaw passer has thrown 18 touchdowns without an interception, completing 75.2% of them and sports a ridiculous, other-worldly passer rating of 258.4 while engineering scoring drives to the tune of 56 points per game. The elusive wunderkind can beat you with his arm or legs, freelancing when called for and is a defensive coordinator's worst nightmare to try and prepare for. Tagovailoa has helped 'Bama become so dominant offensively that he's yet to take any fourth quarter snaps. The game is usually well in hand, if not over by halftime or sooner.

Head coach Nick Saban will never say it publicly, but this youngster is already one of the best players to ever walk through the doors of the Alabama locker room, suit up and play for such a legendary program. By career's end, Tua may sit atop the university's storied list. If he continues at his current pace of play and production, he'll obliterate a long list of current records. The official voting won't even be close. It may even be a first in the history of the illustrious award — Tagovailoa may walk away with every last vote, a landslide and as lopsided a victory as one can ever imagine happening. Few things in life are a certainty - this is one. Add it to the shortlist.

