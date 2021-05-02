Avalanche postpone games through Feb. 11, Blues extend series with Arizona

The Avalanche were slated to be in St. Louis on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. The Blues will now extend their series against Arizona

DENVER — The NHL has postponed the Colorado Avalanche’s games through Feb. 11.

Colorado becomes the fifth team shut down, joining Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota. Dallas and Carolina were put on pause because of outbreaks in January.

The Avalanche were slated to be in St. Louis on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 to face the Blues. Those games are postponed. The Blues recently had to reschedule a game against the Vegas Golden Knights due to COVID-19 issues.

The Blues announced Thursday night they would be continuing their series against Arizona, who would also be looking for opponents after recent postponements.

The Blues will play Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Monday Feb. 8 at Enterprise Center. These games replace the two scheduled games between these teams originally set for March 29 and March 30.

The Avalanche currently have two players on the league’s COVID-19 list: captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Tyson Jost. They played the Wild, who now have seven players on the list, three times over the past week and already had their game scheduled for Thursday night postponed.

There are 40 players from 11 teams on the COVID-19 unavailable list, and the league instituted new protocols Thursday in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.