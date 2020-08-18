Commentary | Hey NHL, can the Blues get a decent start time?

So far the defending champs have been relegated to the graveyard shift on TV. Can we get the Blues a better slot, please?

ST. LOUIS — Over the past few weeks, I'd venture to bet a lot of people have been on a hockey binge.

With multiple games a day from the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles, it's easy to get wrapped up in a hockey marathon. And like it almost always is, playoff hockey this season has been extremely compelling.

But if you were hoping the defending Stanley Cup champs were getting the best picking when it comes to game time, you'd be wrong. The Blues have been relegated to the graveyard shift against the Canucks, and St. Louis is getting a raw deal.

Four of the Blues' first five games in the first round series against Vancouver begin at 9:30 p.m. central time. Sunday night's overtime Blues winner didn't end until around 12:30 a.m. on Monday in St. Louis.

NHL announces Game 5 of Blues-Canucks will be at ... drumroll ... 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) August 17, 2020

Now I do get it. Vancouver is out west. Makes sense to put their games last, right? But you know who's also out west? Phoenix. While Vegas and Chicago have been getting some of these late games as well, Arizona and Colorado have been playing on the same nights as the Blues, and getting the early games.

Or honestly, just move the entire schedule up an hour or so. Who does that harm?

I understand someone has to be that late, but come on. It just feels cruel at this point.

People in St. Louis want to watch their defending champs. A lot of them have reasons to wake up early though, and can't exactly stay up till 1 a.m. to watch hockey.

And these have been entertaining games, too. In the first three games we've seen fast action and two overtimes.

Imagine if one of these goes to double our triple overtime? Or heck, even five overtimes like we saw with Columbus and Tampa Bay earlier this postseason? The Blues would still be playing when those who had to wake up early in the morning were starting their second cup of coffee.

This should only be an issue for the first round, if the Blues end up advancing as the schedule should clear up, but this is a first round that could very well go seven games.

Can we please get the champs on TV when people in St. Louis can actually watch them?