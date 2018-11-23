Man, this apple pie is good. Place it together with a hot cup of coffee and a leftover turkey sandwich smashed together with stuffing and sweet potatoes, and I am beside myself. Ah, the need to get carried away with the food and forget what Thanksgiving is all about.

Three hundred ninety-seven years ago, the Pilgrims had a harvest in the New World. There were 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. Together, they shared a meal, and it became a holiday that is celebrated on various days throughout the year. The first great feast lasted three days, so in that vein, I'll present a few things I'm thankful for this year. Ten sounds official, so let's go with that.

10) Lebron James

He'll be 34 years old next month, but James continues to lift up a boring sport. I don't watch much NBA action, but if James is on the tube, I'll watch. He's intoxicating to watch. There's legendary ability and world class drama here. On a cruise ship in June, I watched two full NBA Finals games. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had no chance of beating the Golden State Warriors, and that's only because James couldn't clone himself. These days, he's averaging 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists with the Los Angeles Lakers, a place he'll win another NBA Title. Wherever he goes, James is irresistible.

9) Jeff Daniels

A guilt-riddled and abrasive yet determined FBI chief. A god-seeking outlaw. Daniels may be 63 years old, but he's at the top of his game. He won an Emmy for Netflix's Godless and scored a nomination for Hulu's The Looming Tower, but I am sure he will blow us away in something else next year. His work as Will McAvoy, an avenging television anchor, will live on for decades due to the way he spun Aaron Sorkin's dialogue. He's a pro who hit a stride late in his career.

8) Ryan O'Reilly

Without him, the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues are a dreadful inoperable mess. With him, they always seem to have a chance to win the game. O'Reilly is on pace for 92 points and has affected the Blues across the 100-foot slab of ice. Doug Armstrong is rightfully feeling heat as the General Manager who has fired a handful of coaches, but his acquisition of O'Reilly may top his list of gets. He's just getting started.

7) Netflix

I've told my wife if the cable and wires all had to be cut due to financial strains, I'd pledge to keep this streaming device and nothing else. Along with entire television series like Showtime's Shameless, Netflix churns out original films, their own TV shows, and comedy shows. If you think about it, they have it, including old and new films. In December, they acquire Avengers: Infinity War, which just came out in May. They got Black Panther this past summer. If you want an original piece of cinematic mastery, check out Jeremy Rush's Wheelman. It's a one stop shop for all kinds of entertainment.

6) Yadier Molina

As the great Cardinals Twitter follow, @StlCardsCards pointed out on Thursday, every game with Molina behind home plate is a gift. He's the Christmas present that you shake around and think you know what's inside...only to figure out you had no idea. He isn't just resisting Father Time: the 36-year-old catcher redefines when it starts. He won his ninth Gold Glove this past year and maintained a power stroke for the Redbirds. He has two years left and has promised he will walk away after the deal runs out. He may be lying, but I wouldn't pass his word up. When he's finally gone, it will be a sad day not only in St. Louis, but in baseball. He's what you want all your heroes to be like when they grow up.

5) Tank 7

Thank you, Boulevard Brewing Company, for creating this farmhouse ale that keeps giving back. On tap, the beer can't be beat. The bitter hops that are followed by a slightly sweet burst of flavor, this beer will knock some sense into you and improve your pallette. If it didn't exist, I wouldn't like beer as much. This may be hyperbole, but Tank 7 makes life better.

4) John Krasinski

He used to be the cute nerd on The Office, but that was five years ago. Now, he's a critically acclaimed director, movie star, and a guy who has made a worn-out role like Jack Ryan his own. Krasinski's A Quiet Place redefined how you create suspense and incorporate horror, and he has the action hero everyman quality that should last awhile. Like Chris Pratt has done with Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Krasinski has given himself a makeover while retaining some of his initial appeal. You can't help but care for his characters. He's Ben Affleck with less drama.

3) Bradley Cooper

When 2018 began, Cooper was one of the best actors Hollywood had to offer. As the year comes to an end, Cooper may have delivered his best role and film yet while adding a few new skills to his repertoire. Things like writing, composing music, learning to sing, play the guitar, and most importantly, direct. When Cooper realized it was time to make his debut, he picked A Star Is Born and Lady Gaga as his partner. Together, they made movie love on screen, making a classic story seem timeless and fresh. Three viewings later, I can tell you it's the best that 2018 has offered. Cooper keeps reinventing himself. He isn't settling.

2) Frank Grillo

Big surprise, I know. But you should be thankful for the New York native who never stops moving or inspiring. With Fightworld, Grillo brought you closer to the chaotic yet love-infused world of fighters, and he took his toys around the world to show us. All the while, he spent the year loading us up with treats for next year. A versatile list of delights such as February's Donnybrook, Joe Carnahan's Boss Level, and James DeMonaco's The Night. No longer an action star, Grillo is chewing on bigger steaks these days, testing himself in roles that carry more depth. It started with Carnahan's The Grey, hit a top speed with Byron Balasco's Kingdom, and prowls the town now looking for what's next. He also finds times for his fans and opens himself up, like an artist letting you hold his paintbrushes.

1) YOU

That's right. I'm thankful for you. My readers. The people who click on a story and give me your time. I know there's thousands of websites, millions of articles, and better stuff to do. Yet you come back here for more, and I appreciate it. I really do and never take it for granted. The constant Grillo doses, Cardinals opinions, and movie reviews that run too long on words and feeling. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Of course, I am thankful for my family, coffee, healthy knees, and the movies. Without those four things, I'd be a wreck.

Have a good weekend,

DLB

