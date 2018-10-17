Wishing is a common occurrence for sports fans. Due to the heartbreak that happens at the end of the season for every fan base but one, dreaming happens often.

This week in sports takes, a few things have come across the news desk that pushed the door open on my weekly stream of consciousness. The NFL making its way back to St. Louis and Rick Ankiel pitching again for the St. Louis Cardinals. One of these is pure fiction that shouldn't survive this weekend, while the other is halfway viable.

Let's start this race while the first cup of coffee goes down the hatch.

ILLOGICAL ANTI-BRYCE HARPER TO STL CAMPAIGNS FOR 100, ALEX

I'll get into this more in depth when I tackle Harper and the Cardinals as a potential marriage later this month, but I wanted to shoot down two ridiculous theories that carry as much weight as a Stan Kroenke promise in this town. The idea that a high crime rate in the city and being best friends with Kris Bryant will keep Harper out of St. Louis. Wrong on both counts. First, all Harper has to do is separate the city crime statistics from the overall metro area and see a falsehood lurking in the numbers. I am sure Harper can get a house in Ladue or Richmond Heights and not fear for his life. "Honey, they are attacking St. Louis Country Club, run for your lives!" Stop it.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Secondly, Harper won't choose his destination for the next ten years due to being friends with Bryant. If Bryant could endorse Chicago so much, why hasn't he signed a long-term there yet? Harper won't go to a place and alter the course of his career and life because he is close buds with a player. It makes no sense. Grey's Anatomy streams just fine in Missouri. Trust me (unfortunately) on this.

Also, it isn't like Washington D.C. is some kind of safe paradise.

NFL TO STL?

Let's handle this quickly. No. I just don't see it. NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright tweeted that the Chargers could find their way back to St. Louis, but it's wishful thinking. The NFL savagely ripped the city a new one years ago when it pulled a bait and switch on a solid stadium plan from David Peacock and Bob Blitz. Out of nowhere, Jerry Jones stepped in, swayed the owners, and the Rams were gone. On the way out, the NFL and Roger Goodell trashed the city, calling it unfit for sports.

Sure, business can change and money talks loudest, but all the hoops the city, potential owners, and raising the funds for a new stadium just sounds too high of a hurdle to leap over. Two or three years ago, there was a chance. These days, the city has a better chance of getting an MLS and NBA team over an NFL team. The ship sailed. Go for the XFL. It's more fun anyway, and at least Vince McHahon is a registered buffoon.

ANKIEL TO CARDS?

This sounds more reasonable for a few reasons. First, if former phenom is going to make a comeback in the Major Leagues, it should start in St. Louis. The Cardinals gave him his start as a pitcher and hitter, so a second reboot should belongs here. Second, Ankiel can be decent and look better than an y lefthander the team threw on the mound in 2018. Brett Cecil, anyone? If Ankiel can reclaim the ownership of that wicked curveball, he can still be painful for a hitter to face. Third, the potential wildness will only give hitters a small amount of pause up there hacking. Fourth, it's a low liability move for both parties. If he has it, you move on it. If he doesn't, you move from it. It could be a great, and relatively cheap, story.

CANELO BECOMES RICHEST ATHLETE EVER

In a deal that will change the face of boxing and athletic negotiations for good, Canelo Alvarez signed a groundbreaking deal worth $365 million with the streaming service, DAZN. The deal includes 11 fights over five years and will include the rest of Golden Boy Promotions' roster of boxers. The contract arrives with the unfortunate announcement of HBO Boxing calling it quits in 2019, and will have an effect on networks such as Showtime and ESPN. Instead of paying $60-70 for a fight, a boxing fan can purchase a monthly subscription that only burns a ten dollar hole in their pocket. Solid work for a guy who didn't deserve the draw or the win in two fights against Gennady Golovkin.

TROY CALDWELL BROKE THE OLDEST RULE IN THE BOOK

There are certain unwritten rules in baseball. Chief among them, don't get close to a potential home run flying into the outfield stands when it's coming off the bat of a hometown player. Also, don't do it in the playoffs. Caldwell broke this rule on Wednesday night in Houston, and may have cost his team a chance to go to the World Series for a second straight season. Jose Altuve hit a drive into right-center that seemingly cleared the glove of Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, but poor Troy reached out and deflected the ball away from home run land, and the eventual ruling was spectator interference, with Altuve being called out. Caldwell wasn't the only reason the Astros lost the game, but I didn't want to be one person today, I'd pick this guy. A move, job change, and identity switch may be in order. I hear Steve Bartman needs a roommate.

Ladies and gentlemen, there's something more important than catching a home run in the ball in the playoffs: making sure it's a home run first.

THE RUNDOWN

~Manny Machado intentionally went out of the baseline during the Brewers-Dodgers playoff game, running into Jesus Aguilar. Major League Baseball fined him $10,000, which is fine I guess. It was a bush league play where Machado knew exactly what he was doing.

~How about those Missouri Tigers? (ducks a flying glass bottle)

~How is Lebron James doing so far? Has he rescued the Lakers yet? Just checking in.

~The NFL is in full swing, and I couldn't care less. However, I may dabble in some fantasy football betting simply because a lot of those wins are based on pure luck. Swoop in and get some easy cash.

~Clayton Kershaw absolved himself of some playoff demons by pitching the Dodgers one win closer to the World Series. If they make it in, Vin Scully should come back and do the call. He needs to accept Joe Buck's offer to co-broadcast.

~By the way, Buck is all class. I don't understand why the guy has so many haters.

That's all I got for the sports buffet of the week. Come back tomorrow for the entertainment round.

© 2018 KSDK