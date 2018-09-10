Greetings from Princeton Heights in South City St. Louis. Let's talk about a few things as Tuesday morning unfolds its legs and the coffee brews.

WAINO CLOSURE

Look, I like the guy as much as anyone in this city. Adam Wainwright is first class and will wear a red coat when it's all said and done, but his days of efficiency are over. He came back in the last month of the 2018 season and pitched decently, but didn't wow anyone with his arsenal of pitches or leave a lingering need in my mind for the Cardinals to lay future cash on his right arm. The reality is he has hit the disabled list five times in two years while his numbers have taken an absolute nosedive. Sure, the team is full of money, but since there are other real holes to fill on this roster, bringing back Wainwright on even half the money he made in 2018 is not a good idea. It's time to cut bait with the past. and Wainwright is the beginning of that phase.

FREESE MANIA STRIKES AGAIN

I'm beginning to think that signing David Freese is worth the price of his bat in the postseason alone. It's another October, and Freese is out there winning games, this time for the Los Angeles Dodgers. No one in St. Louis can forget what the guy did in 2011 against the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers. It's folk lore around these parts, but seeing him do it for another team is bittersweet. You are happy for a guy who has suffered from addiction and depression and did great things for your team, but sad it can't be for the Cardinals. If anyone was money in the postseason and didn't carry an ounce of vanity about it, the name is Freese. If you want to take a dip in nostalgia next season, choose Freese over Wainwright.

CAM JANSSEN GETS HIS OWN RADIO SPOTLIGHT ON 590 THE FAN

Starting this week, former St. Louis Blue enforcer, Cam Janssen, has his own daily radio show. Every Monday-Thursday from 6-7 p.m., fans will be able to hear a hockey-centered show with Janssen hosting. On Friday, it's a two hour show from 2-4 p.m. Janssen made his debut on the airwaves back in Nov. 2016, and has acquired more airtime over the past two years. He brings an insightful energy about the game to AM radio, recalling his playing career and finding rapport with fellow hosts such as T.J. Moe and Eric Messersmith while bringing on former and current players to discuss the game with. It's always good to see a hometown kid get some more air time. Good for Cam. I would still keep the curse jar close to the microphone, though.

THE RUNDOWN

One day, in our old age, the Poplar Street Bridge construction will be finished. One day, much sooner we hope, the Blues will win their first game of the 2018-19 season. I'll go ahead and call the Pat Maroon signing a success after seeing him floor Brent Seabrook on Saturday night. If people can learn how to merge, the world will be a better place. Laundry is almost as mind-numbing as lawn maintenance. These days, if it's not Tank 7 on draft, I am a bourbon guy. The Kentucky Mule cocktail is quite delicious without being too sweet. Mark me down for three of them after a radio show. Congratulations, Drew Brees. One day, the dude will age out and retire. Not bad for a guy formerly picked by the Miami Dolphins to be too injury prone to have a real career.

That's all for this week. So long for just a little while.

