Sometimes, you learn the harshest lessons from the worst teams.

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't lose a series between July 26 and Sept. 2, with ten series wins stuffed in between. The Reds were the ones who handed the Cardinals the series loss on July 25 and kept the Birds from achieving eleven consecutive series wins on Sunday. That's right, the Reds are the last two series losses on the Cardinals' resume.

The misery continued in Washington this afternoon, with the Cardinals blowing a late 3-1 lead and being walked off by the Nationals in ten innings, 4-3. The Labor Day loss was a particularly nasty one, because the Milwaukee Brewers managed to beat the Chicago Cubs, which would have allowed the Cardinals to pick up a game on the division-leading North Siders.

We call that "Red Bird Down" around here. The real question is what happens next?

Alas, the Cardinals now sit with their first three-game losing streak since July 11-14, which is otherwise known as the climax of the Mike Matheny era in St. Louis. Who did the damage then? Hint: they are from Cincinnati. While Walt Jocketty isn't the General Manager up there these days, one has to bet there's a sly smirk on his face as the lowly Reds find new ways to trip up the Cards.

Here's the thing. The ten series wins and fantastic August are things of the past now, remnants to feel good about on a dark and depressing night, but useless to the Cardinals. The losses over the holiday weekend showed the true dents in the armor of a team that has streaked for the past six weeks. Baseballs teams can win games while revealing cracks in their facade and weaknesses in their play.

Weakness #1: The Cardinals' bats can go silent. I am talking lots of strikeouts, seeing-eye single, and a couple of walks quiet. Luis Castillo had a 5.07 ERA before he shut down the Cardinals on Saturday night. On Sunday, the middle of the lineup showed their ineptitude. Jose Martinez, Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong, and Patrick Wisdom left a combined 22 runners on base. Ozuna had to merely lift a ball into the air in the later stages yesterday and failed. Martinez struck out a combined seven times on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cardinals were shut out twice last week. While a better unit overall since Mark Budaska took over, the old scars of their hitting approaches still live on and show up every three games or so.

Weakness #2: The bullpen roles and depth. You used to have a lot of young starters down there, and that backed up a faulty opening to a game. Now, Daniel Poncedeleon is starting again, and Luke Weaver is going back and forth. Bud Norris, who worked an incredibly high amount of innings early on this season, may be showing some signs of wear and tear. After an excellent end to August, which included six straight saves, "Cy Norris" has allowed five earned runs, including three home runs, in 1.1 innings the past 48 hours. Jordan Hicks has looked better, but still puts guys on base.

Dakota Hudson has been impressive, and Carlos Martinez has made a solid adjustment to the relief rol he carried five years ago. But the loss of a versatile weapon like Mike Mayers hasn't helped, and after a strong recovery period last month, problems are arising again in September.

Weakness #3: The rotation can't pitch deep into games. Take today's game for example, where Jack Flaherty was impressive, but only walked five batters and lasted just five innings. The Cardinals needed six relievers on Sunday and five during today's game. With expanded rosters, that's not a big problem, but it reveals that the season-long issue of starter innings is still a prevalent one. I wouldn't expect the returning Adam Wainwright to go deep into games, nor would I expect Michael Wacha to do so if he makes it back. When Austin Gomber gave the team seven strong on Friday, it seemed like an odd occurrence.

How rare is a seven-inning start for the Cardinals these days? In the team's last 16 games, a starter has gone seven innings just three times. Miles Mikolas had three-consecutive starts of seven innings to kick off August, but has fallen back since. Flaherty has delivered two in his last six starts while John Gant has delivered one deep outing. Pitching is everything for playoff teams, and the Cardinals need just a little more dominance from this group.

Shildt and company have turned this team around, but if the Cardinals miss the playoffs, it's still a disappointing season to me. You can work over morales and rebirth tales all you want, but in the end for a team with a big payroll, it's playoffs or bust. In my mind, the Cardinals were a wildcard team this year, so if they don't even crack the all-or-nothing game, it's a step back.

That doesn't mean 2019 and onward doesn't look bright. The way the Cardinals are built, this team will hang with the Cubs and Brewers easily for the next 5-10 years, and that's before any offseason moves are made. However, what's most important is right now, this month, and this season.

How good are the Cardinals? Are they great? Can Shildt take a stinker and turn them into a playoff team, or just place them at a higher level of dignity?

The Reds and Nationals have dished the Cardinals some much-needed adversity. You'd rather have a team face these obstacles in early September instead of late September. The Cardinals can win Tuesday and Wednesday, jumping right back on the horse...or they can fall back further.

The exciting aspect of baseball is also the humbling aspect that can leave a mark. The Cardinals were the best team in baseball in August, but they are 0-2 in September. The good times aren't gone...they just need to be found again.

Starting tomorrow, the Cardinals have a half-game lead on the Colorado Rockies for the second wildcard spot, trailing the Brewers by a game and a half and the Cubs by five and a half games for the division lead. There's no time to waste.

Armed with some adversity, the Cardinals need to get back on the horse. You'll find out a lot about this team the next week of action.

