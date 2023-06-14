Commentary: Alex Pietrangelo should be a Hall of Famer

Following his second Stanley Cup win, many have asked, 'Will Alex Pietrangelo be a Hockey Hall of Famer?'

LAS VEGAS — Alex Pietrangelo won his second Stanley Cup on Tuesday night as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in five games.

Following the win, many have begun to ask, 'Will Alex Pietrangelo be a Hockey Hall of Famer?'

The answer? Yes, eventually.

For many St. Louis Blues fans, he's the one that got away.

Alex Pietrangelo was selected fourth overall by the Blues at the NHL 2008 Entry Draft and made his debut that same season. He spent a total of 12 seasons with the team, captaining in the final four seasons and rose through the ranks in the team's record book.

The defenseman was with the team through thick and thin during his time, ultimately helping the franchise win its first Stanley Cup in 2019 with the cup-winning goal.

The Blues and Pietrangelo were unable to come to terms on a contract extension, ultimately breaking off negotiations and becoming a free agent.

He signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights in 2020 and made an impact on the back end of the team on the ice.

Just three years later, he again helped the Golden Knights franchise win its first Stanley Cup.

Pietrangelo not only has won it all, twice, he has a list of accolades that boost his portfolio:

Stanley Cup Champion (2019, 2023)

Second All-Star Team (2012, 2014, 2020)

NHL All-Star (2018, 2020, 2022)

Olympic Gold Medal (2014)

World Junior Championship (2009)

In his 15 seasons in the NHL, he has played 952 games and has record 571 points (140 goals and 431 assists).

Pietrangelo hasn't made any notion that he is retiring anytime soon. By the time he does retire, he will have played well over 1,000 NHL games and will likely reach 800 points in his career.

While he lacks individual awards, like the James Norris Memorial Trophy or the Hart Memorial Trophy, he has been an influence on the Blueline and hockey in general. And who knows, he might win won in the next few years.

Will Pietrangelo be nominated and voted in his first year of eligibility? Probably not.

But eventually? Yes.