ST. LOUIS — It's 2 a.m. and I am far from lonely; the feeling is more like tired and mentally exhausted. But as I make my way down Kingshighway Boulevard in Midtown and prepare to hang a left before the bridge, I know for an instant my shift will get better.

I could just about refer to The Grove as my office for the better part of the past three years. Since I started driving for Uber in the summer of 2017, I spent a lot of time driving up and down the precious strip of Manchester Road next to Tower Grove that people simply refer to as "The Grove." You can't miss the neon lights hanging over the street right as you meet Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.

By the time you get to Tower Classic Tattoo and Rehab, you have every inclination to hook a U-turn and go back to one of those restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues, and classy joints. Whether you have time or not, you want to be able to say later on that the right choice was made.

I got asked a lot by Uber passengers how my high school and other gigs, but the third most-asked question was what area would I say is the place to be for the cool kids? The answer is simple: The Grove. You can get a sandwich or slice of pizza past midnight, and have a place to play video games and have a quiet moment as well. The best calzone is located at Sauce on the Side, and Grace Meat + Three's entire menu is worth fighting for.

Speaking of those late-night sammies, The Gramophone has you set until three in the morning with an eclectic set of sandwiches and craft beer. The Ready Room, Parlor, The Improv Shop, and Handlebar are just a few of the well-known establishments known for stress relief. I've been to them all, sometimes all in one night.

But most of these places are now empty due to the Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID_19. The pandemic has led to St. Louis city setting up a stay at home "order," which allows only essential jobs to remain in practice. While it doesn't instantly shut down The Grove, it's definitely dimmed the lights of some of my favorite places-and for who knows how long?

I used to drive down that street at any point in the day and see foot traffic; now it's far less, like the beginning of the Danny Boyle flick, "28 Days Later." I half-expect Tom Hardy's Bane to walk out of Pie Guy Pizza with a slice of cheese speaking in that funny tone. It's just weird.

It's also unfortunate for so many small businesses that rely heavily on everyday business. This kind of holdout is bending their back towards a breaking point. They can't put out a full staff, which makes it harder to run full hours and offer even curbside pickup. There's also the basic idea of coming too close in contact with the public. Gloves and a mask only do so much.

They need our help. The soon-to-pass stimulus bill will help out, but who knows for how long and how much? If you love The Grove like I do, there's a way you can help out right now. Head over to Good for the Grove, a website created to help out the little guy and gal during this harsh time. Any amount helps.



"Takashima Records-along with Stag Beer and with support from The Grove's merchant group and Park Central Development-will be raising funds to support the service industry workers affected by this pandemic," the website home page reads.

The service industry is one I am a big part of. While Uber has fallen on slower times, I've picked up hours with Instacart. For some people, that's not as easy or enough. They can use some help. Often times, they help us with a late night cocktail or a fine plate of food to heal a bad day. Now, we should try and help them.

The Grove is part of the fabric of this city, a beacon of light in a city otherwise known as overly dangerous and too dark. It's our job to protect those beacons while we can.

If you order out, think about a business in The Grove. If not, donate to the fund.

We can get through this, St. Louis, but only together.

RELATED: Opinion: Game 6 replay stirs the emotions of Cardinals fans, restoring the magic of a classic

RELATED: Why 'Better Call Saul' could end up being better than 'Breaking Bad'

RELATED: Opinion | Why do people hate Joe Buck so much?