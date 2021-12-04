Frankly Speaking | Cardinals questions, golfing goals and looking back on 28 years at KSDK

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano is dropping by every once in a while to share his quick hits on the St. Louis sports scene, food he's thinking about and shows he's watching. Here's the latest 'Frankly Speaking':
- I think the Cardinals have some issues. I am not certain what the starting staff is going to look like after Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright. They better pray and hope that KK and Miles Mikolas can give you 6 innings. These short stints by the starters will destroy the bullpen.
- They also better pray and hope that Austin Dean can hit. I have been watching Cardinal baseball for 50 years and I can’t remember a time where the outfield has so many offensive question marks. They once had an outfield of Lou Brock, Curt Flood and Roger Maris. Or what about when they trotted out there Reggie Sanders, Jim Edmonds and Larry Walker. They need something.
- I spent some time with Ozzie Smith this week. I am always amazed how wonderful of a guy he is. I didn’t we would ever have a superstar as gracious as Stan the Man. We do. Man, does he love his golf too. He told me he has put the same work into that sport that he did with baseball.
- I am addicted to golf also. I really didn’t start playing until a few years ago. The only free time I ever had was watching the kids play golf or coaching them in basketball and baseball. I just read Harvey Penick’s book. Best advice I have ever read, spend two weeks working on your short game for 90% of the time and hitting balls the other 10%. I want to be beat my daughter Brooke and I don’t think I can ever beat Alex.
- There is nothing interesting on Netflix, Showtime and HBO lately. There is nothing better than the anticipation of great series. Your Honor was the last good one. Do you think it’s cheating if you agree to watch a series together and you jump ahead because you just don’t want to wait on them?
- My most enjoyable interview of the month was with Homer Drew. He is the Hall of Fame basketball coach from Valpo. He is also is the father of Scott Drew who just won a national championship at Baylor and Bryce Drew who is doing a great job at Grand Canyon University. Homer has the life. He just goes from Arizona to Texas watching his sons win basketball games and hanging out with this grand kids.
- I wonder if Ryan O’Reilly has this long career in St. Louis and he finishes it here. Say he ends up playing 10 years here in town. He continues to win awards, make All-Star teams and takes the Blues on deep runs in the playoffs. I wonder if he gets a statue. He is one of the great leaders we have had in our town.
- April 12th begins my 28th year here at KSDK. I could fill the left field wall at Busch Stadium with the rejection letters I received from station in this town. I would send tapes every 6 months and get rejected on the spot. Mike Bush was the only person who thought I could do it.
- What else would I do with my life? Either be a high school basketball coach or work at Kennelwood Pet Resort. I don’t think I could get bored hanging with dogs for 8 hours a day. One of the coolest scenes every day is when they bring out all the breeds in this big area and they just kind of mingle. It’s like a United Nations for dogs. I sometimes just watch for 20 minutes.
- I admire the discipline that these runners have on the street. I just think they are all going to pay a terrible orthopedic price one day. I just think they are killing their tendons. Give me a treadmill or a peloton bike.