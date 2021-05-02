Frankly Speaking | TV talk, the perfect red sauce, short game practice and the Blues' chances

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano is dropping by every once in a while to share his quick hits on the St. Louis sports scene, food he's thinking about and shows he's watching. Here's the latest 'Frankly Speaking':
- Two things you should watch Sunday night: The Mare of Easttown and Sports Plus. I am not as good on camera as Kate Winslet. However, Sunday night I have Ronnie Perkins, Jim Hart, Mel Gray, Craig Berube, Howard Richards and latest on the Cardinals' great weekend.
- What if Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill are figuring out this hitting thing after all? Imagine if they are both 20 homerun hitters, playing good defense and cutting back on their strikeouts. It could be an intriguing offense.
- My wife and daughter are tough to cook for - actually kind of bratty when it comes to pasta. Today I put the following in my red sauce: sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, Italian sausage, garlic, butter, red wine, crème, olive oil and some sugar. They were blown away. Blown away.
- So I finally took the suggestion by the great golf teacher, Harvey Penick. He says for two weeks 90% of your practice should be with your short game. It really works. Next up for me is to watch video of Ernie Els and Fred Couples to try and help with tempo. I would rather shoot 74 than win an Emmy.
- Another television show to watch: The Handmaid’s Tale. Season 4 has been dropped. It’s so freaking intense. Elisabeth Moss is the toughest woman I have ever seen on the big screen.
- We all think being in the best shape possible is the best thing an athlete can do. Then we see the video of Mac Jones without his shirt on. How does that guy complete an NCAA record 77% percent of his passes with that body? It helps for the last two years he has thrown to four NFL first round draft picks, had a first rounder to hand the ball to and a bunch of future NFL offensive lineman too. However, that physique, wow... I guess Tom Brady’s photo at the combine won’t be confused with Lou Ferrigno’s either.
- I think the Blues can beat anybody. Except the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Unfortunately, they are the likely first round opponent. The only scenario is if they had everybody 100% and Vladimir Tarasenko reliving some of his greatness.
- Or one other scenario for the Blues is that something really unexpected happens. How about Klim Kostin, who will join the taxi squad on Tuesday, becoming an instant hit. He was quite good in the KHL playoffs.
- Here’s my weight thought of the day. I believe that about 80% of your weight is determined by your diet and 20 percent of your weight is determined by your working out. As much as I love food, it’s a good idea to skip a meal or to fast from time to time.
- Have you ever listened to a sermon from Andy Stanley? I won’t throw my religion on you. However, he really has it figured out.