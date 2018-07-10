The respect and class of a fighter after a victory can sometimes be more impressive than their ability during the actual fight. Sometimes, it's quite the opposite. Case in point: Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Saturday night.

Nurmagomedov did what many expected him to do Saturday night, and that was make Conor McGregor tap out in the Octagon.It took a few rounds, but in the end, McGregor didn't like his head being turned the wrong way and chose the raincheck.

Look, the Irishman has the flash and mouth to take down an army, but the truth is he's been relaxing just a little too much after taking a boxing vacation with Floyd Mayweather Jr. You don't take a huge break and go up against a tank like Khabib. It's simply uncivilized, but since Conor cherishes money over legacy, he did it. The altercation involving McGregor's team attacking Nurmagomedov's bus months ago started the fire between the two, but when it was all said and done, one guy begged the other to stop choking him out. That should have been all she wrote, but it was only getting started.

The undisputed and undefeated champion lost his cool, and in the process, his professionalism. After the fight was over, he was provoked by McGregor's coach and team and proceeded to climb the fence of the Octagon, jumping into the crowd to fight like a maniac. He overpowered security and could have been seriously hurt, after he had WON THE FIGHT. Nurmagomedov's teammates jumped into the ring and went after McGregor. It was chaos, leaving a great fight by the wayside.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that it was "ridiculous," and that both fighters were having their fight checks withheld. Later in speaking with reporters, White said McGregor got his check, but Nurmagomedov did not. Members of Nurmagomedov's team were arrested, and there will certainly be fines, suspensions, and a lingering ugliness taken away from the evening of action.

Speaking to Dana White, post-fight. pic.twitter.com/Vv2wrrtfn9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 7, 2018

Look, I don't care what McGregor said about the guy's religion, family, or values prior to the fight. I don't care about McGregor attacking the bus. The UFC and authorities dealt with that matter, and it was finished. You don't react to another fighter joining the crazy circus by doing so yourself.

Nurmagomedov got McGregor to tap and kept his belt, and that should have been enough. Take the match, the man's pride, and walk away with your head held high. That is the sweetest revenge. Instead, he went berserk, left the ring, and looked like an amateur. Slice it up however you want, but that's the truth.

If it wasn't a bad thing to do, why did Nurmagomedov apologize after the fight? It was a mistake, and one that could have been avoided by remembering the decency one can attain in victory. Please don't come at me with McGregor slams, because I don't care. I have no horse in this race or a loyal care in the world; all I care about is the image of fighting sports. When this kind of events occur, the sport gets a bad look and a black eye. It could have been avoided.

When Chael Sonnen made fun of Anderson Silva's religion, life, family, and everything else before their fight years ago, the aftermath was a lot different. When Silva took care of business on fight night, he didn't go after Sonnen's team; the victor instead brought up the idea of a barbecue to bury the hatchet. You see, Silva already took everything he had to take from Sonnen in the Octagon, so why act like a child afterwards? The greatest tool of a fighter is knowing when the fight is over.

Khabib retained his belt and won the battle on Saturday night, but in the end, he lost the war. McGregor made the fighter lose his mind and go off the reservation. Maybe that was the Irishman's plan all along. Give your best, stoke the fire, cause a riot, and wait for a rematch. Did McGregor act like an imbecile himself? Sure, but that is no surprise. By now, you are used to how the man carries himself before a fight. Once the fight gets on, McGregor shows respect. Saturday night, there was none. It's just a bad look for the UFC and fighting in general.

Here's the takeaway. The best way for a professional fighter to silence an opponent is to defeat him or her in the ring or octagon. Beat them there, leave them in disgust, and raise your hand high. Do not tarnish the image of a great fight with an act of childish behavior. That's what Khabib Nuramgomedov did on Saturday night. Act like you've been there, man.

