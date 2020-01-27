Kobe Bryant was event TV.

Akin to Wayne Gretzky taking the puck up ice or Albert Pujols stepping into the batter's box, you'd stop what you were doing if Bryant had the ball heading up court. He moved like an athlete competing on a different plane, one higher than his opponents. He saw the game at a different level, like a brand new computer deciphering plays ahead of time.

Greatness in a sport isn't just being elite on the court; you have to lead by example off the court and provide a legacy for those following behind you, whether they are a few years away or twenty behind. That's where Bryant's true excellence came into play, all the way down to his final tweet. In paying tribute to fellow icon Lebron James, Bryant tweeted about "moving the game forward," praising James' record point collection.

Reports say the 41-year-old sports icon died tragically on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

As my good friend and fellow columnist Lynn Venhaus eloquently put it, Bryant died being a dad. He was taking his daughter to one of his basketball academies for a session. It would be their final trip together, a fateful trip for Mamba and his young Mamba Queen, further proof that life is beyond unfair.

Bryant's greatness on the court shouldn't have to be explained. All you have to do is look around and see all the accolades. His accomplishments exist on the front page of an internet search. He was a five-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 18-time All-Star, and scored more than 50 points in a game 25 times, the third-most in NBA history. Watching Bryant do something miraculous, such as staring down two defenders while shooting the basketball as he fell back into the crowd, became routine.

Remember those fiery eyes that could have burned holes in people's jerseys late in a close game? Bryant adopted the nickname "Black Mamba" from a Quentin Tarantino film because the snake is known for being a deadly assassin, one that masters in agility and aggressiveness. Those were two traits that were easily apparent within seconds of watching Bryant take a pass and turn it into three points. It also defined his toughness and uniqueness on the court, one that can be seen in many unlikely moments of production. Did you know he scored 60 points in his last game while playing on a torn-up knee?

Here's the thing. I'm not a basketball fanatic. I haven't watched a full NBA game in years. I don't have that indelible connection to the sport that many do these days, including some of my friends. They see something else in that aggressively athletic ballet on a hard court that I don't recognize as personal. After Michael Jordan retired and the game moved into a new era, I drifted from it.

But the special thing about Bryant was you didn't need to be a diehard lover of the game in order to appreciate his game. Bryant's skill level and overall domination transcended the sport, making it attractive to even the most casual of fans. Along with his peers such as Lebron, you would tune in just to watch him play. You knew there was a timer on it, so it was important to witness greatness in motion.

It's that greatness in Bryant's career that collides with the bittersweet cruelty of life today. The first thing I thought about when his death went viral today were his wife and kids. Vanessa Bryant, who has been with Kobe for more than two decades, is now without a daughter and her husband. That's the binding element in this entire tragedy, knowing the lives of several families have been shattered to pieces. As many as nine people woke up this morning, but they don't get the chance to go to sleep. That's is the brutal gut-punch of sudden death, knowing the clock was deceptive and simply ran out before millions of people were ready.

When I found out about his passing, I was at Russell's on Macklind, and the entire restaurant was overcome with emotion and shock. When someone who is a global superstar — a figure whose shoes and attire is being worn all over the world — dies, it's just a different feeling. It's overwhelming. You can't comprehend it, but try to find ways to deal with it as a person.

Here's the advice I'll give. It's the same as yesterday and fairly simple. Appreciate everything you have. All of it. Hold it close. When you have a feeling rush over you that says give the wife or husband another kiss before you leave, take the chance. Just do it without thinking twice, even if it makes you late for work. If you look at your daughter or son sitting on the couch and think another hug would be perfect, just go back in and hand them a squeeze. They may pull away or find it awkward, but down the road, it'll be a gold bond in their memory.

The truth is we never know when the buzzer is going off. None of us are making it out of here alive, so do it all. More importantly, be nice to someone tomorrow. Avoid hate, continue to break down judgment, and try to find the kindness if you can.

I didn't know Kobe Bryant. He wasn't my favorite player. The sport he became a legend for isn't in my top 3 sports. He lived in a different spectrum and class than I did due to his status and wealth. But I was just four years younger than him, which allows me to understand and celebrate his impact on the world. People talk about leaving a mark; Kobe left two of them. At the end of the day, he was human like me, so I can easily mourn his passing and the other people on that helicopter. That's life. It's all relative if you look at it a certain way.

Bryant's passing should remind us of the greatness and bittersweet truth in life. He may have left too soon, but the good thing is legends never truly die.

That's all I have for now. Thanks for reading.