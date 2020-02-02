ST. LOUIS — "Where were you when Kobe died?"

You'll be asking that question frequently in the coming years. It'll become synonymous with your memory of him. That's what sudden death will do: time is crystallized.

I'll be 38 years old on Monday and I can't begin to compare Bryant's passing to another global sports superstar in my lifetime. No one comes close. A single soul won't cause an entire room around you to collectively gasp and mourn someone who moved you on a field of athletic competition.

This isn't to shortchange the rest of the lives on that helicopter, or to the dozens of former athletes taken each year, but to understand the overall impact on our psyche. Over the course of the past week, there have been memorials of all kind outside Staples Center, multiple cities, multiple countries, and dedications ranging from Boyz II Men singing the National Anthem to Usher singing to Charlie Puth belting out "See You Again" before tip-off at Friday night's game.

Lebron cried. Shaq cried. The world cried. Vanessa Bryant stood strong. I dare you to watch one of those videos and try to not shed a tear. ESPN shared a video tribute that concluded with a young Gianna Bryant looking up at her father after presumably after one of his early NBA Championship victories. She looked up at him with awestruck eyes, a giant to her ... and to the world.

Around the world, little kids wrote his name on the ground. They did it with crayon, pen, marker, whatever they could find. Teenagers are tossing balled-up pieces of paper at a trash can and shouting "KOBE" instead of whispering it. They kept doing it, sometimes falling down as they flicked it into the air. Adult men and women are strangling off their tears at work, as Bill Burr would say, pushing it all down until they can get home and find a quiet place.

That's because it's more than just a game. Multiple generations take a simple game and attach it to their everyday lives like life support. Bryant's life, as well as his passing, has proven that to a tee. It's not just uniforms, box scores, points, and tabulating it all at the end of the day for awards and a forecast for the following season. Each and every night, an athlete can change someone's life.

How many lives were changed by David Freese's heroics in the 2011 World Series?

How many Kansas City Chiefs fans have been able to eliminate the dread in their lives by watching Patrick Mahomes march the team to the Super Bowl?

How many times did Tiger Woods enliven an ordinary golfer's-and an aspiring kid's dreams-with that dramatic fist pump?

How many times Chicago basketball fans can remember Michael Jordan spinning, jumping, shooting, and performing magic tricks with a ball during his heyday?

Blues fans surely stood tall on the shoulders of Brett Hull many nights in the 90's when he posted up on that dot off to the right of the goal.

Bryant was different. All of those previously mentioned audiences stopped what they were doing to see him do something incredible. As I mentioned in my reaction piece on Sunday night, he was event television. A different kind of specimen.

Here's the thing about sports. They mean little to people if it's not a personal connection involved. We go through the doldrums of regular life and all its obstacles, hoping to get away unscathed so we can get home and watch the game. A comfy chair, a pressure ball to squeeze, and the idea that this particular game will swing our mood from morose to celebratory.

Sports brings out all the great messages and morals of life inside three hours: teamwork, passion, hard work, excellence-and never, ever, giving up. They are preached on every court from here to the end of the world, where a couple of poor kids are passing a basketball around with the hopes of making a "Kobe."

Bryant didn't just change things during his life: 41 eventful years of triumph, humbling moments, and various moments of joy; he reminded us how much we love sports in his passing. Why we need them so badly in our lives. He showed us how invaluable they are to us, and how life would be so much worse without them on a daily basis.

As Michael B. Jordan, the actor whose making a name for himself on the big screen, eloquently put it in the ESPN tribute embedded above, Bryant taught us that "every day can be chance to lift yourself, just a little bit higher, make your self just a little bit better."

That's sports in a nutshell. That's why young kids, older teens, and young adults work day in and day out to be the best. They want a chance to not only change their life but enhance someone else's with their actions ... to be a legend.

I call it the Kobe Way.

