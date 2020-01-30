"You're alive?!?"

The words that Rick Fox heard from his best friend, King Rice, were as shocking to him as they were to the scared Rice. The former Los Angeles Laker — and one of Bryant's good friends — was coaching when he heard the terrible news.

However, it wasn't just the fact that the 41-year-old global superstar had perished in a helicopter crash. Rice had thought, like many around the world including Fox's own family, that he was on board the aircraft as well when it went down.

In a candid statement given on NBA on TNT pregame special with fellow Bryant friends and former teammates like Shaquille O'Neal, Fox documented reports on social media that got something so terribly wrong — misleading the ones closest to him. Fox had up to "45-minute" conversations with his kids, assuring them the reports of his demise were untrue. Imagine having to convince your own family that you were still alive ... while dealing with the sudden unspeakable loss of your friend. The idea is simply mind-boggling and reminds us of something that needs to be practiced.

Rumors were flying on social media, but there were more lessons to be learned from Sunday.

A rule that the media should start re-learning in the aftermath of the Bryant tragedy is the double-edged sword that social media can represent.

It's better to be right than first to a story breaking on Twitter, and it's even better waiting to report something until the subject's close family is notified. That's a lesson TMZ will struggle to understand, yet definitely should be reminded of for future reference.

Social media allows a reporter to get the news out first but runs the risk of running hollow if it's not substantiated.

Additionally, wait until you have about 3-4 sources. Sometimes, waiting is the hardest thing for a reporter or columnist to do, especially when you are 280 characters away from temporary stardom on Twitter. But it's vital and wholly necessary. You could save people the shell-shocking experience of thinking their husband or father or best friend is gone. It can save a lot of misery and heartache. All for what? Retweets and followers. That's futile.

Save me your arguments that suggest they were just doing their job. That's when you quit said job or find a higher calling. That's when you inform or remind the editor asking you to exploit your Twitter following of what is right and what is wrong. Maybe your editor needs to be fired. Either way, just wait.

Follow the Charlie Skinner playbook. Fans of HBO's "Newsroom" will understand that pivotal scene in the episode that surrounded the events of May 2011, when Osama Bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces. When given the chance to run with a report that the notorious mastermind behind 9/11 had been murdered, Skinner told them to wait. The two events aren't linked in a direct way, but the lesson is the same. Waiting can be beneficial to journalists who don't want to put the cart before the horse and pay for it dearly.

There were also reports on social media that all four of Kobe Bryant's daughters were on board, a report that was quickly shot down but hung up enough to provoke more unneeded emotion and drama. Along with the false Fox rumors, it goes to show that 2020 may represent a new decade, but some of the same sad tricks are still being used.

Media, please take the time to be right. First is overrated. Name the first person to report the Bin Laden killing. Can you even do it? I bet it's harder than you think. Nobody cares who reports it first; many will appreciate the ones who report it correctly.

Rick Fox is definitely alive, but many close to him were told he was possibly dead on Sunday afternoon. Vanessa Bryant had to find out her husband was dead on TMZ instead of a lawyer or first responder. A day that already had enough drama got more of it. It didn't have to be that way.

Sometimes, the best lessons can be learned on the darkest of days. Let's hope Sunday was one of those times.

That's all I have. Goodnight.

