ST. LOUIS — There's something about maintaining your version of normal when seemingly every sense of normalcy has been taken away. A search that never ends, but does provide comfort.

After grabbing a takeout order from Russell's on Macklind Thursday night (which was delicious as usual), I noticed a small "party" breaking out on Nottingham Avenue, the street just south of the dining establishment. Now, before you fire your COVID-19 prevention speech at me, it was just a handful of people gathered in front of their houses talking and drinking.

Something that used to happen in bars and restaurants had been transported back to the front of people's homes. A couple on the steps, two on the sidewalk, and a couple more on the lawn of the house next door. Cozy and harmless for sure but very much full of life.

I was so taken aback by this that I did a lap to come back in front of the house, talk with the folks, and take their picture. At face value, someone could say this was unneeded, a story full of hot air and useless information. They wouldn't be wrong, but the point would be missed.

This was people finding a way to have some fun while being safe. You can only stay inside the house for so long before the madness settles in. There are only so many counters to wipe, kids to teach, and exercises to do. Eventually, some fresh air and friendly faces can go a long way.

I told one of them that I wish I had neighbors like that, and I wasn't lying. While there are days where I can seem like a curmudgeon, I love having a quick chat with an unattached listener. Someone who won't side either way and just gives you the floor to rant. I couldn't help but smile at what was taking place on this street. I wanted some of it, even if it wasn't exactly healthy.

Some could argue even the get-together on the street wasn't the safest way to social distance. According to new reports, breathing towards one another could help transfer the virus, that it's now in the air. Eventually, you'll have to wake up and do a quick dance and head shake to rid your body of the virus weapons. I bet if I asked one of them about the breathing threat, they'd take a pull from their Bud Light and tell me it's something they have accepted.

Here's why I loved seeing that. On Tuesday, I will go see my dad. We won't venture far from his converted garage/cigar lounge. It is our domain. There's a chance we may breathe in each other's direction. It's quite possible. But we will have fun and keep our distance. There will be conversation, laughter, dinner, beer, and a smoke.

You can do all that is possible to fight this virus and its spread, but you can't strangle the fun out of your life. No one should die unhappy and scared. There's a certain point where you just decide to live and be safe. It's possible and should be tried.

On a beautiful Thursday night, a group of people, social distancing and all, were having a good time. A moment was being shared and created. I got to witness it. It reminded me when I used to live off Mardel Avenue and had neighbors that I spoke to and knew well. It made me smile.

Hopefully, after the COVID-19 hesitations and warnings pass through your system, it will make you smile too.

Something uplifting for your Friday.

