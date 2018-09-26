If there's one sure thing about the St. Louis Cardinals over the past three seasons, it's that the unpredictable nature is never quiet around Busch Stadium. Win or lose, the Cardinals never make it easy.

Exhibit A: the last twelve games of the schedule show the dichotomy of a season besieged by thrilling moments and frustrating setbacks. Pour a little whiskey into that coffee, and let's pop the hood.

After a humbling beginning to September that included series losses to Cincinnati and Detroit yet showed signs of a rebound with a series win in Pittsburgh, the Cardinals welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers to town, whom they owned a three game lead over in the wildcard standings at the time. What could be seen as a postseason stamping occasion turned into dread, as the Dodgers won three of four games and overtook the Cardinals.

Some teams may crumble after a loss like that, but the Cardinals rebounded once again by winning five of the next six games against the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants. The Milwaukee Brewers came to town this week with the hopes of burying the Cardinals while staying close to the Chicago Cubs for the division title. The Cardinals aimed to push back, hold onto the second wildcard spot, and stay in the hunt.

Two games in, and here's how things have gone: The Cardinals have been outscored 18-8 and if the postseason started tomorrow, they would be left out of the mix. Things change fast in baseball when you go into a Matheny-induced coma until midseason before trying to snap into place for a run. The Cardinals can't afford to lose games, much less a series, and they have dropped two important matchups to playoff-contending teams.

Before you scream about the terrible umpiring crew this week, you must understand they didn't force the Cardinals to play sloppy baseball. The Cardinals have once again resorted to making game-changing errors, walking too many hitters, failing to come up with a huge hit, and generally falling flat in key moments.

House money.



Yes I am disappointed and thankful things changed. I also realize more change is needed. Last night was a huge upper cut, tonight could be the knockout blow. — GBonds (@CrashStL) September 26, 2018

The umpires didn't make Austin Gomber and Tyson Ross allow seven earned runs in a little over four innings of work. They didn't mess with Jose Martinez's GPS when he lost a fly ball at the right field wall that carried a 90% catch probability. The men in the dark uniforms didn't force Cardinals manager Mike Shildt into bringing in the despicable Brett Cecil to allow MVP candidate Christian Yelich to pad his stats.

For those wondering, the catch probability on Mike Moustakas' "double" to right field was 90 percent, according to @statcast. Jose Martinez greatly increased the degree of difficulty. — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) September 26, 2018

I agree that Lance Barksdale and Will Little's balls and strikes calling this week stands as a fine testimony for MLB Comissioner Rob Manfred to make a case for robotic umpires with a computerized strike zone--but the Cardinals are losing these games due to an inability to match up with Milwaukee on a pure skill level.

The Cardinals team featured this week is different from the one that confidently took two of three games from Milwaukee a month ago at Busch Stadium. It was St. Louis scoring early then, bolstering the lead with strong pitching, and finishing strong. The lone game lost that weekend was a tight 2-1 battle that the Cardinals simply fell a big hit shy of winning. The games were close and left the teams tied for the season series.

The #STLCards have been outscored 10-3 from the 6th inning on so far this series... — Mo’s Algorithm (@Moz_Algorithm) September 26, 2018

Flash forward a month and the two squads look like polar opposites. The Brewers faced the Redbird wonder boy Jack Flaherty on Monday and while they couldn't crack him, the Cardinals bullpen and defense let the flood games open after Flaherty left. On Tuesday, Milwaukee jumped Gomber and pretty much anyone who took the mound with a red cap for a 12-4 route. The stadium was dead quiet as the Brewers recorded out #27 around 10:40 p.m.

Attendance has been a hot topic this week in St. Louis, and for good reason. Both games this week were played in front of paltry crowds, where the talk (36,000 announced on Monday) didn't reveal the walk (around 21,000 in attendance). It begs the question, "are Cardinals fans tired, spoiled, or a little bit of both?" For the majority of the past 20 years, the fans have shown up in droves, helping the team pack at least three million into the seats. Now, with a playoff appearance on the line that could turn the tide of the past three years, there's too much red at the ballpark, as in too many empty red seats instead of red jerseys filling them.

The Cardinals could finish with 88 wins or 90 wins. Each scenario is feasible with this bunch of talented, if consistent, group of ballplayers. The Brewers could sweep the Cardinals, who could limp into Wrigley Field and lose two of three to quietly drift into the postseason. Or, the Cardinals could rally behind John Gant on Wednesday, turn the tide, and carry the momentum into the finale on the North Side.

Who will be celebrating first among the division finalists? Do you like crazy? There's a fair chance that the Brewers could overtake the Cubs for the division, leaving Chicago to duke it out with St. Louis, that is after the Cards have a one game playoff with the Dodgers to determine the second wildcard spot.

All of this gives me a headache, the kind one would get after they spend 90 seconds on a rigid, old wooden roller coaster. With a baseball team, it's more like six months. Following the Cardinals the past few years from 100 win bliss to 83 win mediocrity is like riding the Screaming Eagle at Six Flags over and over again. You ride it twice, feel dizzy, think you're are moving on, but the ride awaits once again.

It's heartbreak ridge for Cardinal Nation. Who is willing to stay on the ride and see where it goes? It won't be easy. Reversing a trend never is in sports. As Bill DeWitt Jr. told the media in January, most teams would be content to win 80-85 games, gross over three million in attendance, and feel good about themselves in November. DeWitt Jr. reminded people that the Cardinals aren't one of those teams, which is why he signed off on the firing of his golden boy, Matheny, during the season. A bold move that owners make when they are trying to supply a statement to the league.

Here we are, a little over two months, and one euphoric August run later, wondering what the Cardinals will become. An ending that doesn't at least include a wildcard game berth would be a disappointment. Shildt took over the team when they were 47-46, nursed them back to life with the help of John Mozeliak and a fresh-minded roster, but that's all for nothing if October is spent making vacation plans.

The Cardinals need to finish what they started, and blaming umpires won't result in any wins. It doesn't work that way and never will. If you want to defy the umpires, make your pitches, play good defense, and hammer the other team into submission.

Tonight, the first 25,000 or so fans will receive the 2019 magnet schedule, that is if 25,000 actually show up to watch the game. The real question is rather simple: Are the Cardinals telling fans to start thinking about next year? What does this team have left?

Either way, I'd strap in for a bumpy ride. Cardinals fans can handle turbulence, as long as it ends in celebration.

