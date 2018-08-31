When will it end?

That's all a baseball fan wants to know when their team goes on a hot streak. Every team comes crashing back to Earth, but the question always surrounds how hard it will connect with the cynical pavement below. For the St. Louis Cardinals, the comeback team of the league, there isn't a cool-off date in sight.

On Thursday night, the Cardinals won their tenth consecutive series, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 for their 21st win in August, keeping them atop the National League wildcard standings and within striking distance (five games back) of the Central Division leading Cubs. A memorable story that most fans are wondering when the stop sign will occur.

Sure, there was doubt after the Pirates got to Miles Mikolas, shut down the Cardinals' bats, and made Matt Carpenter puke all over the field on Wednesday night. A 2-0 loss can sour any good mood, but the amazing thing about this 2018 team is the newfound resilience they are showing as the hungry hours of the season draw near.

Late August and early September separate the pretenders from the contenders, as the last two years for the Cardinals can attest. A year ago, they stood at 67-66 and six games back of the Cubs. The Cardinals went 15-13 in August last year and 16-12 in September. It was all for nothing, because the Cubs ran off with it. This year, the deficit is similar, but the team looks alive and far from being counted out.

It's not all Mike Shildt's work. You can't place all the kudos on Mark Budaska's turnaround of the hitting. Mike Maddux's sharpening agent after the coaching turnover gets some of the credit, but far from even half. The mood and chemistry is distinctly different from before, but you can't run a horse home on that philosophy. What you are seeing are guys banding together and finding new ways to win.

For example, this week, the Cardinals lost valuable assets to the disabled list and saw two come fairly close to the bench. Kolten Wong felt his hamstring catch over the weekend in Colorado, and he's sidelined indefinitely. Earlier this week against Pittsburgh, Jedd Gyorko suffered his annual groin strain, which he called worse than usual. In less than 48 hours, the Cardinals lost two of their most defensively vital infielders. Matt Carpenter was sick enough to vomit while playing Wednesday night, soldiering through more than half the game before being pulled. Yairo Munoz was hit by a pitch on the arm, putting him out of action Thursday.

Marcell Ozuna has been out for a week with shoulder fatigue, and Michael Wacha suffered a setback in his rehab from an oblique injury. Mike Mayers, an important bullpen weapon, is making his way back right at the same time Jordan Hicks is losing control on the mound.

Despite all these setbacks, the Cardinals have won 15 of 19 and stand with a record of 75-59. I'd say that's not too bad for a team crawling along at the pace of a snail sprint back in the middle of July. This team was left for dead once upon a time, and has not only climbed out of the National League mediocre division, yet found a way to attain the second-best record in the National League.

That's right, the only reason the Cardinals aren't closer to the Cubs is due to the fact that there are three 75-win teams in the Central. It's a tightrope right now, and the knots aren't loosening. But here's the good thing: the last six games of the regular season a month from now fall against the Milwaukee Brewers at home and the Chicago Cubs on the road. Oh baby, it will get hot in this house. Are you ready?

Playoffs or not, the Cardinals have shown what they are made of and what the future can hold now that the youth train has taken over. On the active roster at sun rise today, there are only two Cardinals with a birth date landing before 1984: Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. The latter refuses to age, and the former is going to make one last comeback this season. Luke Gregerson, owner of that May 1984 birth, is here on a two-year deal. Miles Mikolas, Bud Norris, and Brett Cecil are among the oldest, with neither of them holding a contract running past 2020.

What I am trying to tell you is the worst part is over, folks. There will be no rebuilding phase. They are reloading on the fly and coming back better each time. If this ragtag team is capable of winning 90 games, what can an even more slimmed down 2019 team do with a fresh 162 game set and a coaching staff already in place?

The Cubs are still ahead of the Cardinals, driving a shiny sports car that may not be built for the long haul-and they are anchored down by a terrible Yu Darvish contract that makes the Dexter Fowler dilemma seem much lighter in comparison. The Brewers can't pitch enough to stay in this party for the long run, so I'm not worried about them. The same goes for the Pirates, who can't hit enough. The Cincinnati Reds can't do anything particularly well, and are headed for a major rebuild sometime around 2025 when Joey Votto finally breaks out of losing team jail.

That's the future. The present has the Cardinals standing as the hottest team in baseball over the past month. They've beaten the Cubs, Rockies, Pirates, Marlins, Royals, Nationals, Brewers, Dodgers, Rockies again, and the Pirates for a second time. It seems like they've beaten everybody, as if there isn't a single team that can handle the Cardinals right now.

The Cardinals, with Greg Garcia starting daily and a lineup that can shift series to series, are finding ways to win. The streak isn't stopping. They aren't cooling off yet. There are 28 games left in the season, with 16 of those coming at Busch Stadium.

When will the good times end? I don't think Cardinals fans have to worry about waking up from this dream anytime soon, especially with the rosters expanding and the young guns gaining confidence with every strikeout and base knock. They have Carlos Martinez coming out of the bullpen hurting teams late. That's called having options.

Look at Harrison Bader. He smoked a ball with an exit velocity of 104.3 mph during Thursday's game, flipping his bat and hopping as the ball sailed away. One batter later, John Gant homered. After that, Matt Carpenter hit a ball to the warning track in right.

The Cardinals are beating teams to their knees with confidence, a youth attack, and a newfound depth and versatility that isn't losing any strength.

What I'm telling you is keep brewing the coffee and prepare for more runs and wins. No Kool-Aid required.

© 2018 KSDK