Believe it or not, Carlos Martinez is still learning on the job.

Baseball is a romantically obsessive plunge for fans, but for players, it's tutelage on the fly. In the big leagues, a player can't take a couple days off and reset the algorithm in his head to adapt to a higher level of competition. They get thrown to the wolves constantly, and for good reason.

Martinez, labeled the ace of the Cardinals' rotation after Adam Wainwright ruptured his Achilles back in 2015, was reassigned to the bullpen this past week after returning from his third injury of the summer. I'm here to tell you why this is the right move for both Martinez and the Cardinals.

At first glance, one would say this is an indication of Martinez has taken to the job with mixed results. On one hand, he has grown into the job of being a #1 slowly, but surely. Since he became a full-time starter in 2015, Martinez hasn't posted an earned-run-average higher than 3.64, pitched less than 179 innings, or struck out less than 174 batters. Forget win totals, because they tell you as much about a starter as his hair style.

Still, the soon-to-be 27-year-old pitcher hasn't quite reached the top of the mountain yet. While he set career highs in innings pitched, strikeouts, and starts last year, Martinez still has yet to put it all together on the mound. When asked in January what the young man nicknamed "El Gallo" needs to do in order to make it to the next tier of starting pitchers, Cardinals' catcher Yadier Molina issued a one-word response: "mentality."

Now, it's easy to take that word and connect it to it emotional state on the mound, like one would try to force a plug into an outlet that didn't quite fit. Martinez's charisma and fire on the mound is a welcome sight to wise baseball minds. Just look at Cardinal Hall of Fame Chris Carpenter or St. Louis' own Max Scherzer, and you know ruthless emotion on a mound can be a good thing.

With Martinez, it is understanding and adapting to the rigors of being not just a starting pitcher, but one that is being depended on to lead a group of men. In that department, Martinez is still learning on the job. According to reports from St. Louis Post Dispatch beat reporter Derrick Goold, Martinez was still showing signs of a young player in need of growth earlier this season. In Goold's weekly chat last week, he stated that Martinez wasn't prepared or on time for starts this season.

As Goold rightfully pointed out, a bullpen assignment doesn't allow for a pitcher to tie himself to one schedule. They must be ready every day and at any point during the game. He isn't a closer or setup guy, nor is he a middle innings eater or an extra-inning safety net. Martinez is the anything man down in the bullpen right now, a grenade with the pin barely in if you are the team in the other jersey.

It's a spot where he can acquire some knowledge and be particularly deadly on opponents. Look at Friday's game in Colorado. In a tight 7-5 contest favoring the Birds, Martinez came in to deal with a guy called Nolan Arenado, a leading candidate for Most Valuable Player and one of the best young players in the game. Martinez had Arenado eating out of the palm of his hand, burying him with a hard slider that the slugger could only dream about connecting with.

This came mere days after being taking a line drive off the chest in Los Angeles, a scene that brought instant horror and took Martinez's breath away. Left with a minor bruise and a few days off, he came back strong and resolute in Colorado. Pitching in relief for the first time in three years, Martinez has found a new way to be useful to the Cardinals.

This is the best fit for the Cardinals now. The rotation is stacked with bodies and types, and it would have been foolhardy to rush Martinez back into a rotation spot after missing so much time with injury. After all, the Cardinals shot themselves in the foot back in June by bringing Martinez back too early from a strained lat muscle. After missing so much time due to a potpourri of injuries, a bullpen assignment seemed like the most logical step for both parties to salvage some worth to his 2018 season. That's the view on the surface.

A little below the surface, there's another lesson being taught, and a very important one. Martinez may own the talent that not so many in the big leagues own, but he must continue to accumulate knowledge on how to best harness and use it as he gets older.

Here's the thing: I think Martinez can win the Cy Young Award one day, but he isn't there just yet. Whether it's injury or an inability to be ready to go for 32-34 starts a year, there's work to be done-but don't take this as a guy harping on the guy. I think he's great, but in this league, that's simply not enough. You must be superb in order to reach that next-and final-tier.

Surely, in 2019, Martinez will return to the rotation, but this time he won't carry the label of young gun. Martinez will step into the role of veteran next season, looking over youthful assets like Jack Flaherty and Austin Gomber. They will look up to him, like Martinez once did to Wainwright and Lance Lynn, on the needs and requirements of being a full-time starter in the Major Leagues.

However, don't think Martinez won't be tested in a number of ways. Miles Mikolas, the guy Martinez helped rescue last night, will be around to test the status of Martinez as a true #1 ace for the Cardinals. It will be fun to watch these two pitchers, one potentially in a contract year and other comfortably situated in long-term tranquility, gunning for the top spot with Flaherty close behind.

Wainwright once talked about liking the pressure of "young bucks" chasing him down. Isn't it weird that Martinez is starting to approach that phase of his career? If the option years are picked up, Martinez will be a Cardinal until he's 31 years old. For the next three seasons, 2019-2021, he will make just $11.7 million each season. For the final two option years, it kicks up to $17 and $18 million each season. While he's being thought of as an ace in this town, Martinez isn't being paid to be one just yet. That comes later.

For now, Martinez gets to kick it back to the days of relief, like the 2013 World Series. Remember that time when he first came up? He was something else back then, coming out of the pen late in games throwing fastballs that bent and sliders that ran away from home like a rebellious teenager. He was full-on raw power and carried zero polish. Then, he lost his best friend in Oscar Taveras a year later. Nearly two years later, he got hurt during a late-season playoff push and missed a bittersweet playoff series against the Chicago Cubs.

Five years later, Martinez is back in the bullpen, figuring out the final details of how to be a star in this league. There's still time and according to any player you ask on the team, Martinez has what it takes.

"Mentality" is still the bar that he is climbing over in his sixth Major League season. The bullpen isn't a step back for him, yet a chance to show off what he's learned over the years. In a smaller dose facing tired bats, Martinez is just what the Cardinals need right now as they reverse a once doomed season. Right now, he may represent the final piece to this team's playoff puzzle.

Next year, Carlos Martinez will get back on the horse and go back on the hunt for a Cy Young award. Hopefully doing so with the possession of a World Series ring.

© 2018 KSDK