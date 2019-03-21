Sometimes, high expectations can doom a sports fan.

For the majority of his career, St. Louis Cardinals fans have wanted second baseman Kolten Wong to be a star. They've waited on pins and needles for a kid from Hawaii to blow them away with his talent, and become a perennial All Star, Gold Glove winner, and great player.

Here's the thing, folks. Wong isn't any of those things, or at least not yet. At 28 years old and entering his seventh season, Wong's main goal is to play as much as he can and be a good player. It is due to the cloud of high expectations that many have lost sight of this fact. Cardinals fans won't be able to understand that for a reasonable cost, Wong has provided value during his entire career.

What kind of value? Let's check in at Fangraphs for his WAR from 2014 through 2018:

1.8, 2.5, 1.2, 2.1, 2.8. Add it up and over the past five seasons, Wong has given the Cards 10.4 wins above replacement for the cost of $8.7 million. Fangraphs awards 1.0 WAR for every $8 million, so I wouldn't be going out on a limb in saying he's been quite the bargain during his tenure in St. Louis.

He's done that while playing with what he called this week "a short leash" under former manager, Mike Matheny. Granted, you didn't have to do massive inspection to notice that the inexperienced skipper didn't exactly have a soft spot for Wong. Maybe it was the unfortunate incident in the 2013 World Series where Wong got picked off first base to end the final home game of the year in St. Louis. Probably not, but Wong didn't have it easy under the guy.

With Mike Shildt behind the wheel and Jedd Gyorko having problems staying healthy and Yairo Munoz fighting for a roster spot, Wong is in complete control of his destiny. The timing is apt, with the increase in salary pushing his wage to $6.5 million this coming season, which is a little less than what he's made over the course of his past three seasons combined. The salary will increase to $10.5 million in 2020 and unless the Cardinals buy him out (highly unlikely), $12.5 million in 2021.

I've been hard on Wong at times, wondering myself where his ceiling was located. When he was swinging for the fences and coming up short while hitting .240 in 2016, or when health prohibited him from seeing the field for long stretches at a time. Seeing him cough up a routine grounder hit directly at his glove hand was frustrating, especially when Gyorko got in there and started cranking home runs with a sure hand at second to boot.

Wong's bat has always been erratic and hard to track. One could make the argument that 2017 showed a crisper Wong at the plate, better than the one who showed up last season. The 27 doubles, .285 average, .400+ slugging percentage, and overall OPS two years ago showed promise. Last year, Wong acquitted himself well at the plate without dazzling us.That's par for the course.

It was Wong's glove that became elite last season. We are talking about a guy who could make the routine play as well as the highlight reel grab. He went to his right, and made our jaws drop. He'd crank it up an extra gear to his left, and stop a single. More than a few times, he'd make a sprawling catch in right field. Without knowing, Wong played two positions at times last season, or at least it seemed.

From 2013-18, Wong saved the Cardinals 18 runs at second base via Fangraphs. Last year, he saved the team 19 runs at the position. He put together a 13.6 Ultimate Zone Rating, which in the sabermetrical dreamworld meant he was very, very good. Whatever was hit towards him became an out. He only made 9 errors, which was the lowest amount for Wong during a season.

The mistakes decreased, and the confidence skyrocketed, and it wasn't hard to notice. If you don't know Wong that well on the field, let me tell you he wears his emotions on his sleeve at all times. If guys like Jordan Hicks are as stoic as a candle, Wong lets it all hang out. A bad play leaves his head in his hands. A walk-off blast means a helmet could be launched towards your head or a water cooler may be spilled.

Wong doesn't hide anything, so why should I in telling you what to expect from the guy this season. Expect a good player. Steamer at Fangraphs has him producing a 2.2 WAR, including 10 home runs and a .342 on-base percentage. It may include a Gold Glove as well, and I am talking about the good kind and not the Ozuna charity trophy. That's all the team should ask of the guy. If you want more, disappointment will probably meet you next.

Could Wong break out at 28 and produce an incredible season? Sure. He's not being held back, and rides into the season at full health (just saw a piece of wood in half after I typed that). Anything can happen in this game, but just let it ride, and don't expect greatness from the guy.

With a groundball staff and polished defensive skills, Wong sits next to Harrison Bader in offensive expectations. Get on base, put the occasional ball over the fence, and hit .260. Collect some triples, steal some bases, and don't worry about mashing it 400 feet every time. Wong's best asset is his glove and not his bat, so lean into that and be great in A PART of the game, if not all of it.

The cards sure are laid out just right. Wong is a talented dude, coming into his prime, and reaching a point where he knows what needs to be done. He can help the Cards in many ways, now that he's stopped hanging his head so many times.

Confidence is the main fuel line in this guy's play, and as the 2019 season approaches, Wong has plenty of it.

When it comes to Kolten Wong, don't expect the stars. Just be okay with the sky instead.