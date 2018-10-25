Stepping out of your comfort zone is never easy. Just ask Bill DeWitt Jr. and John Mozeliak.

The St. Louis Cardinals owner and President of Baseball Operations have built competitive baseball teams over the past decade by drafting wisely, spending moderately, and knowing when to say when on large contracts. Being reluctant to go big on one player has served the team well over the years. A wise restraint that allowed the team to spread the wealth around the 40-man roster and keep reservations on a room at the playoff hotel possible, if not open.

However, sooner or later, the strategy must change in order to keep up with the times.

In order to catch up with the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals are going to have to step out of their comfort zone. They should do this by signing Bryce Harper.

It is my belief that Harper and the Cardinals need each other equally. Pour the coffee and allow me to persuade you.

Harper just turned 26 years of age this month, and is looking for the biggest contract of his career. The Cardinals had a black hole in right field in 2018, need a corner bat who preferably bats left, and have money to spend.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Harper has played just 19 playoff games in his seven-year Major League Baseball career. The Cardinals have played in 43 playoff games since Harped arrived in 2012.

Harper wants to go to a baseball town and be worshiped. There's no better place than St. Louis for that. In this town, unlike Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, baseball is king. There is no doubt. Do you think Harper wants to share billing with Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant? He wants to be "The Guy" and St. Louis currently lacks that player.

If Harper joins the Cardinals, you can bet there will be playoff baseball again in St. Louis next October. Just think about it for a minute while I go over some reasons.

AGE

By signing Harper, the Cardinals would be acquiring a franchise player they can design and build the next 10 years around. This isn't a stop-gap sign or a wait and see move. It's a committed action to putting not only a playoff-hopeful product on the field, but a legit National League Pennant contender out there. By the end of a ten-year contract, Harper would only be 36 years old.

PERFORMANCE

Harper is a unique asset at the plate. Here's a guy who can smash 30 home runs, 30 doubles, and draw 100 walks while scoring 100 runs. Harper's 162 game average over his seven year career involves a slash line of .279/.388/.496. Harper's career OPS+ is 139. In order to completely understand the man's appeal, you need to register the fact that Harper came into the highest level of play at the tender young age of 19. He's only entering his true prime at the big league level.

Stop yourself before you call 2018 a disappointment. Harper smashed 34 home runs, drove in a career-high 100 runs, and drew a career-high 134 walks while compiling a .393 on-base percentage and .496 slugging percentage. After a rough first half, Harper's .920 OPS carried the Nationals in the second half. I'll take this "down year" with ease.

Harper is capable of more. Much more. Like Mike Trout, Harper won the MVP at age 22 with a 10.0 WAR season. Harper isn't near the level of Trout, but then again, nobody really is. If you think the man is a disappointment though, you haven't been paying attention.

He's a six time All Star and someone who needs a new cathedral to rule over. Don't sweat the defense. Harper's outfield statistics in 2018 don't reflect the career, because the rightfielder played lot of center last year. Overall, Harper is an average outfielder, but when he plays next to Harrison Bader, he will look much better.

If you are looking for a stud, don't worry too much about the minor details. Harper looks like Carlos Beltran next to Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez. Do you think the Boston Red Sox worried about J.D. Martinez's mediocre defense before they signed him last offseason? Martinez only played 57 games in the outfield in 2018, but gave the Sox a 6.4 WAR. They are two wins away from a World Series title.

DIFFERENCE MAKER

The Cardinals don't have a Harper-type talent in this lineup. They just don't. The Cardinals have some core players, pillars of talent, and pretty good contributors. They don't have a face of the franchise elite talent. Their outfield was weak in 2018 and needs an upgrade. Harper is an instant upgrade. Unlike Marcell Ozuna, he isn't coming here with one great year in his belt or a bum shoulder. Harper comes with hunger and hunger alone.

As much as I love Matt Carpenter, he's never produced a 1.000 OPS season and can't carry this team by himself. He tried in 2018, and failed. He's also turning 33 years old in a month. As versatile as Carpenter can be, he simply can't do it on his own or at a high level for much longer.

MARKETABILITY

If the Cardinals sign Harper, they will not only raise the level of product on the field, but ignite a frenzy of profit off the field. Fans will buy Harper shireys, jerseys, and everything available. There will be a new star to worship, the first since Mr. Pujols graced the field at Busch Stadium. This will mean more national spotlight and more revenue generated by a single player. Harper changes the entire look of this team.

SHUTTING UP THE CRITICS

This isn't the proudest reason to go off of, but by signing Harper, the team would shut up the countless cynics in Cardinal Nation who pledge to their final breath that the team never goes big. Never mind the fact that they offered the most for Giancarlo Stanton and nearly had David Price two years ago. "Almost" doesn't matter in this game. By signing Harper, the front office would prove to their fan base that 3.4 million annually in the seats doesn't lead to complacence in the offseason. A message would be sent.

STOP WITH THE CRIME AND IMAGE OF ST. LOUIS WORRIES

One of the funniest reasons why Harper won't come here is the high crime rate and the image of this town. Shut it down. Harper has often praised St. Louis as a great place to play and adores the history here. I am sure a city crime rate won't scare him off. There are plenty of nice areas to live in this town. Ladue, Richmond Heights, Clayton, and even South City. I don't fear for my life when I go outside, and I've lived here for 95% of my 36 years. It's not like Harper has lived in a safe haven for the last seven years. Washington has its own problems.

THE BEST FRIEND APPEAL IS OVERBLOWN

Shut this down too. Harper is best friends with Bryant, but that doesn't mean he will spend the next ten years there. It's a bigger choice than who your buddy plays for. Can you imagine that conversation with the wife? "Hey babe, Kris lives there, so I think it's a done deal." Laughter and a slap may ensue. Come on.

ATTITUDE AND SWAGGER ARE GOOD THINGS

Once again, he came into the league at 19. Harper was forced to learn the game at a young age and figure out how to deal with the mental side of it. Former Cardinal Rick Ankiel helped him with that back in the day, as did many others. I'll take outgoing swagger and attitude on a baseball field over passive aggressiveness all day and Sunday too. Harper plays the game with a distinct energy and zeal that has been missing in St. Louis. Others would rally behind him. The crowd would love it. Hair flips would multiply with Bader and Harper out there. A diving catch would be followed by a prophetic hair flip. Take the attitude all day. At least Harper isn't spiking people at first base.

COST

It'll be 8-10 years and easily around $300-350 million. It may even stretch to $400 million. Remember, this won't cost prospects, only cash. If Scott Boras gets outlandish and demands the boat and the ocean, you set your price. It was back in 2010 that Mozeliak worked over Boras and got his price for Matt Holliday. The two have a history. Acquiring Harper won't be cheap, but I do think it will be worth it. If an extra $50 million gives you pause, you should have never been in the argument to begin with.

THE FINAL SELL

At the end of the day, Harper is a missing piece for the Cardinals, and St. Louis is an answer to his prayers. He wants to go to a place where he will be the main attraction, and Busch Stadium will be his. There will no question Harper is #1 here. Can he find that in Chicago or New York? The answer is a debatable yet arguable no. Harper can't find elsewhere what he can easily find in St. Louis. King status.

If the Cardinals want to get back to supremacy, they have to step out of their comfort zone and offer the biggest contract in franchise history. They can't get back to division champion status with a group of pretty good yet limited baseball players. They need a star. Last winter, they went for another 26-year-old outfielder in Stanton, and lost out. Harper can be just as good as Stanton. Just look at their 162 game average. Look at their MVP award totals.

The desire is there. The need is present. All the Cardinals have to do is make Harper say yes. He's not perfect, but he's a proven stud.

It's time to be bold, DeWitt Jr. and Mozeliak. Go get the guy who changes your team for the next decade. Rewrite the 2019 standings with one move. Ask yourself this. How many games over the past three years were lost because the Cardinals lacked that big hit from their cleanup hitter? Let me answer for you. A lot of games.

There's a cool twist about doing something which makes you uncomfortable; it usually happens when you are being audacious. Stop trying to do it, fellas. Just get it done.

© 2018 KSDK