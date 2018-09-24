Baseball can be a humbling sport for players and fans alike. Case study #1: Miles Mikolas.

When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired the 30-year-old who had washed out of the Majors in 2014 after a short stint in Texas, the fan reaction around St. Louis was a collective shrug of the shoulders. This was my reaction:

#STLCards: "We don't need Yu Darvish or Lance Lynn. We have Miles Mikolas. We are all set. Finishing off his Cy Young award speech now." — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) December 21, 2017

The biggest issue I had with the deal was the large unknown label sitting on top of Mikolas' head. However, the Cardinals weren't alone in their pursuit. There was some competition from teams such as the rival Chicago Cubs for the services of Mikolas, but John Mozeliak won out with a team-friendly two-year deal. Months later, the Cubs signed Yu Darvish to a wildly lucrative and unwise deal that they will soon regret.

Fast forward six months and Mikolas will indeed be in the conversation for the National League Cy Young. He took the mound this afternoon and threw seven innings of two-run ball like he was laying out at the beach. Barely breaking a sweat, Mikolas struck out eight batters and only a late Brandon Crawford two-run homer kept him from being perfect. 72 of his 96 pitches went for strikes, which is filthy accurate, even for a tactician like Mikolas.

Here's the thing: when Mikolas comes to the mound, there's a certainty that a solid pitching performance is on the way. He gives a viewer the comfort of an Adam Wainwright or Chris Carpenter, assuring the offense that they have a decent chance to win the game. In 19 of his 31 starts, Mikolas has pitched at least six innings and allowed three runs or less. The smart kids call those things quality starts. He has offered the Cardinals eight starts of seven innings or more. One may call those high-quality starts, even if a couple of them involved four runs allowed.

How valuable has Mikolas been? In a year where preseason ace Carlos Martinez's injury problems kept him out of the rotation, Mikolas has emerged as the rotation anchor. The sure thing that fans can count on. A guy who couldn't get hitters out four years ago, traveled to Japan to reinvent himself as a pitcher, and has flipped the script in his return to the league. How good has he pitched? Ask Theo Epstein if he'd rather have Darvish or Mikolas?

Miles Mikolas is 17-4 with a 2.96 ERA and leads NL starters in walk rate.



Outside of J.D. Martinez and Lorenzo Cain, was there a better free agent signing last winter? #STLCards — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) September 23, 2018

For a guy who drove for Uber all night yet wanted to watch the game, I appreciate the fact that Mikolas pitches as if his wife, Lauren, has dinner waiting on the table at home. He gets the ball, fixes the hair, and flips the ball towards the plate with the ease of me raising the coffee mug to my mouth. He fires a first-pitch strike more often than most, and treats walks like treason. He carries the best walk rate of any starter in the Major Leagues. Mikolas has walked just 29 batters in 192.2 innings of work. Show me a guy who doesn't walk many batters and I'll show you the adulting public's champion. Mikolas is a pillar of efficiency on the mound.

The man can hit a little. In 60 at-bats, Mikolas has a pair of home runs and has driven in six runners. Today, he helped pad his own lead with an RBI single that scored Harrison Bader. Mikolas took an outside pitch that the majority of pitchers would swing through to the opposite field for a single. Later in the game, Mikolas moved the runners with a perfectly placed bunt. No one is going to coin him Madison Bumgarner 2.0 anytime soon, but Mikolas can handle a baseball bat and do some damage.

Ten months after questioning Mozeliak's decision to go with an unknown over pitchers like Darvish, Alex Cobb, and former Cardinal Lance Lynn, I am still chopping up and digesting a Miles Mikolas crow salad. I do so with pride and ease. When a bet you make turns sour yet helps the team win baseball games, you quietly nod stoically like Sam Elliott and move on.

Speaking of old Western-looking dudes, tell me Mikolas doesn't look like Wyatt Earp if the former Marshall of Tombstone, Arizona decided to pick up a baseball instead of a pistol. Every time he takes the mound with the mullet and mustache, I am reminded of Kurt Russell from the 1993 film.

All kidding aside, Mikolas' transformation on the mound is a unique path that should spark a good conversation between old-school baseball minds and new-age sabermetrics lovers. Sports Illustrated documented the changes made during his time in Japan, showing how pitching out of the wind-up, acquiring a different arm angle and slot and being consistent with it, and focusing on getting outs instead of strikeouts help change him into a front of the rotation threat and far away from the guy who couldn't get a job three years ago.

Here's what I know. Out of all of Mozeliak's moves during his 11 years as a shot-caller with the Cardinals, Mikolas may be his best move. It lines up right next to Ryan Ludwick for all-time out-of-nowhere great Mo moves. Mikolas seemed like a risky gamble even with a two-year contract. Now, he's a guy at a relatively modest age who could contend for the top pitching award this fall. Name another move that produced that kind of impact inside a year.

At the end of the day, it's nice having to decide between Mikolas and Jack Flaherty for the Wild Card game in a week. It's nice that unlike when Carlos Martinez went down in 2015 and left the Cardinals hampered going into the postseason, 2018 will be a different story if they can make it into the October dance. Mikolas helped that change. The youth movement may be taking shape in St. Louis, but the man driving the boat just turned 30 years of age.

Do yourself a favor and don't worry too much about the "how" and "why" when it comes to Miles Mikolas; just appreciate the ride he is taking us on this season. Out of nowhere, Mikolas has been a remarkable addition and reason #456 that Mozeliak knows what he is doing. It also shows you that sometimes in baseball, you just never know.

Now excuse me, I need to go watch Tombstone now, and watch Russell's Earp bring hell with him to the bad guys. Let's hope Mikolas does the same next weekend in Chicago.

Thanks for reading.

