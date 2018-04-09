Here I go again on my own/Goin' down the only road I've ever known/Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.

Being a closer in the big leagues is a thankless job. You'll only make headlines when things go wrong, and don't expect a parade when you do well, because that is a given to most baseball fans. Oh, and the 300 save statistic is all but frowned upon.

Bud Norris wasn't signed to be the St. Louis Cardinals' closer, but he quickly found himself thrust into that role after the team accumulated enough starting depth and found more holes in their relief corps.

For five months, he was a pleasant surprise, pumping gas in the mid-90's and mixing in breaking pitches to keep hitters honest. It wasn't a new job to him. Last year, before the Los Angeles Angels needed him to start some games in the second half, Norris saved 19 games for the American League West team. It's been a comfortable transition in the journeyman pitcher's career.

After all, Norris was the guy who got the job due to Jordan Hicks' wildness and Greg Holland's ineptitude. The guy most fans wanted no part of back in spring training suddenly became the bedrock of the bullpen. Until Sunday's game unraveled everything.

Entering a 4-4 game in the tenth inning against the Cincinnati Reds with the chance to help earn his team their franchise history best eleventh consecutive series win, Norris instead gave the game away with a two-run home run from Eugenio Suarez. The momentum, chance to gain ground, and good times at Busch Stadium were abruptly tabled with one pitch.

Norris had a chance to redeem himself on Monday, but he labored instead. The Washington Nationals came back from a 3-1 deficit against Norris, and they would eventually win on a sacrifice fly from Bryce Harper. Back-to-back losses against average or putrid teams will result in the finger being pointed at the closer.

What many will miss is that Marcell Ozuna has been a subpar cleanup hitter. They will overlook the fact that Jose Martinez struck out seven times over the weekend. Fans may miss the fact that two less-than-stellar baseball teams shut the Cardinals out last week. All fans have in their crosshairs this morning is Mr. Norris, nicknamed "Cy Norris" in better times.

Why is Norris suddenly being lit up and encountering trouble? He's walking more hitters and the opposition is getting more hard contact off his arsenal. The thing that separated Norris from Hicks were the refusal of the former to put guys on base via the free pass. While Norris acquired the save in six consecutive outings to finish August, he was striking out less and walking more hitters.

From March through July, Norris struck out 53 hitters and walked just eight. From Aug. 1 through yesterday's game in Washington, Norris has struck out nine batters and walked eight. The lack of control has made Norris much more hittable.

There's more. Primarily, Norris is a three pitch guy, mixing a four-seam fastball, sinker, and cutter. However, during the early going of the season, he was also using a slider that was deceiving enough to aide the other pitches, namely the fastball. He has abandoned the slider the past couple months, and the hitters have started teeing off on his heater. It could be miniscule, but the return of the slider may help.

Does all of this mean Norris should be yanked from the closer role? I don't think so. This is not about needing to stick to one guy or else the entire operation fails...but it's close to that. The Cardinals had a rough three games, but I am not ready to shift roles and rearrange the bullpen just yet. This is a unit that is suffering from exhaustion, especially Hicks and Norris.

While he's putting more guys on base, Norris held opposing hitters to a season-best .156 batting average in August. He did close out the final six games, even if there were some close calls. He can still blow hitters away with the fastball, and is 28-33 in saves.

Hicks is the closer of the future, and he's knocking on the door for sure. A young man who has the ability to put a team's lights out on any given night, Hicks doesn't allow the hard contact that Norris does, but he can be just as wild as Norris has shown over the past week. I also like Hicks being available in either the seventh, eighth, or ninth innings.

The same goes for Carlos Martinez, the starter sent to the bullpen for health, both mental and physical, reasons. He can help in a number of innings, so shoehorning him into the ninth would make him less lethal. Dakota Hudson is still a little raw, with eleven strikeouts to ten walks.

Norris deserves one last shot to get it right. If he is closer, the makeup of the pen is simply better and more deeper. With a starting rotation that rarely goes seven innings, the bullpen has to be as sharp as possible.

September hasn't been kind to Norris, but the levees haven't broke just yet. Two bad outings shouldn't make one kick the legs out. Not yet. Let's see how Norris reacts.

He's pitching for his supper after all. There's no guaranteed contract waiting for him this winter with the Cardinals, or any team. He was a spring training signing this year, so the itch to improve is there, with the ability close behind.

If Norris puts a couple runners on base this week, you pull him and reset. Three straight rough outings is means for a change, especially if the trend continues. If Norris gets out there and walks more with a home run to follow, then it's time to make a change. Just don't think moving him to the eighth will suddenly make things okay.

For some players, September is a tough time. You've been grinding away since March, and the thrill of competition is starting to wear on you. Norris was the Cardinals' lone knight in the first half, so a return to grace had to be expected.

I'm not ready to move him just yet. Norris deserves another shot. The strong August overall and first four months of effectiveness weren't a fluke. There's something there. If the Cardinals really wanted a change, they would have traded Norris a month ago. He's here, so let him get another shot.

I don't have any fancy data to back up that case, but I will say throwing the slider more, locating the fastball, and staying away from the walks could turn the tide for Norris and the Cardinals.

It may work. It may not. That's baseball. You truly never know what the result of a decision will be. I doubt you see Norris tonight, but I would expect him to get a save opportunity this week.

If he succeeds, people will nod their heads in approval. If he fails, they will rage on and burn Twitter to the ground.

Often the goat, very rarely the hero. The life of a closer is a lot like that White Snake tune.

Here Norris goes, again on his own. What happens no one really knows.

