St. Louis, MO — Talk radio is a staple of baseball’s history thanks to the way it has documented great players, moments, and discussion. I’m a big fan, which is why I make a point of listening to a variety of broadcasts on the TuneIn radio and MLB At Bat apps every week. I typically hear a lot of the same takes from national commentators with a few hot takes sprinkled in to entice me to turn the dial (figuratively speaking).

But once in a while - especially when listening to a local broadcast - I’ll hear something that gets me thinking, like I did a couple of weeks ago while listening to a Chicago Cubs post-game wrap-up report.

At the time, the Cubs were roughly 5 1/2 games up on the Cardinals, and had just built a three-game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The broadcast included an update on the Brewers’ loss that day, the Cubs’ win, and no mention of the Cardinals whatsoever.

Arrogance? Maybe. Ignorance? Probably.

As hot as the team is right now, the team already didn’t resemble its first-half counterpart just a few weeks ago. Living here in St. Louis, following the team as we all do, I couldn’t help but think Cubs reports and fans could stand to glance at the rearview mirror before the Cardinals came crashing into first place.

The Schedule and Standings Write the Story

And boy are the Cardinals close. Since firing Mike Matheny on July 14th, the Cards have a win-loss record of 26-12 under new manager, Mike Shildt. Prior to the switch, the club had lost 6 of their last 10, had a record of 47-46, and seemed both cemented in mediocrity and caught in a questionable clubhouse controversy. It feels like that was a season ago, but it’s only been six weeks.

The team’s play is unrecognizable now and the standings reflect as much. On July 14th, the Cardinals were 7 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central and six games behind the Brewers for second after losing three straight. July didn’t change much, but August saw the Cardinals' younger players help them surpass the Brewers and trail only the Cubs.

The Dog Days Are the Hottest Days

Since August 1st, the Cardinals are an astounding 19-5, including a stretch in which they won 9 out of 10 and eight consecutive wins. More recently, they’ve won 7 of their last 9 games against three potential playoff teams in the Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Colorado Rockies.

Think about that – none of those teams have anything locked up. In fact, the Brewers are now five games back in the Central, and the Rockies and Dodgers trail in the NL West by one and two games, respectively. In fact, the Dodgers are lucky to have won three straight after the Cardinals swept them in L.A., which had briefly dropped them to 4 1/2 games back in the Wild Card race.

The Cardinals just made the struggle for playoff position a lot tougher for two teams that already have plenty to fight for. Yet, the Cards are no ‘spoilers’. They managed to pull to within 2 1/2 games behind the Cubs, leapfrogging the Brewers in the process just last week.

The Cards' rise has kicked the Cubs into gear, as they’ve now won six in a row, but can’t shake the Cardinals who have kept up their blistering pace to stay within 4 1/2 games of first place. With a half-game lead in the Wild Card race, and the third best record in the NL, the Cardinals have gone from disappointment to hunting down a division title and putting pressure on their biggest rival.

Something to Play for Moving Forward

Looking ahead, the Cardinals have 31 games left in the regular season, with just 13 games scheduled against teams with winning records. Those games include matchups with the Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, the Brewers and a final series on the road against the Cubs.

The Cardinals have a decent .526 success rate against those teams and a .621 winning percentage against the less successful clubs. Plus, of those teams below .500, the Cardinals get to host the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, which they have a combined 18-11 record against this year.

There’s plenty going for the Cardinals against the good teams, too. They got the hard part of their matchup with the Dodgers out of the way last week by sweeping them on the road. Also, the Braves – who swept the Cards in the first half – won’t be facing the lifeless June 2018 Cardinals again.

And sure, it’s highly improbable the Cardinals will be able to keep up this pace the rest of the way, but they’d still earn 89 wins if they go just .500 to finish the season.

Which confirms what Cardinals fans always expect and what we now know – this is a playoff team. At the very least, it’s a playoff contender in control of its own destiny. They have the opportunity to separate themselves from teams like the Brewers and Dodgers with head-to-head matchups – both on their home turf behind a revitalized fan base.

Of course, the Cardinals aren’t aiming for a Wild Card spot when they’re within reach of the division title. The club will get six straight games against their division rivals to end the season, including the season finale against the Cubs. If those Cubs reporters weren’t looking in the rearview mirror before, they’re darn well looking ahead now.

The Cards Can Catch the Cubs

I’m not entirely sure why those Cubs broadcasters neglected to report on the Cardinals a couple weeks ago. Baseball consists of long seasons with plenty of opportunities to enter, fall out of, and re-enter a pennant race. History has shown us the Cardinals are always in contention, even when it seems like they’re too far behind.

After all, the Cardinals were a respectable 49-43 in the first half of the 2011 season before going 41-29 in the second half. That’s a .586 winning percentage, which is pedestrian compared to their current .676 mark in the second half of 2018.

We all know what the 2011 team accomplished and maybe this team can match. And that very real possibility should be enough to have the Cubs’ and the league’s attention as the calendar comes to a close.

