Cook, Vikes top Lions 34-20; Stafford in concussion protocol

The Vikings picked up their first home win this season.
Credit: AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions. 

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance as the Vikings picked up their first home win this season. 

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.  He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

Credit: AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) in action against Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Lions 34-20. (AP Photo/David Berding)

