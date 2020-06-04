ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis natives are teaming up to help provide meals to the St. Louis area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They may be competitors on the court, but off the court the two are good friends and always thinking about their hometown. Both are graduates of Chaminade.

St. Louis Area Foodbank announced that all donations made to its COVID-19 relief efforts are being matched by Jayson Tatum through the Jayson Tatum Foundation, Brad Beal and Linage Logistics.

To donate, click here

Tatum posted on his Instagram that through the Jayson Tatum Foundation and in partnership with Feeding America and Linage Logistics’ ‘Share a Meal’ campaign, he’s pledging to match $250,000 in the Boston area and with his good friend and fellow basketball player, Bradley Beal, $250,000 in the St. Louis area. The money will help provide meals through Feeding America and St. Louis Food Bank and The Greater Boston Food Bank.

“This campaign will help some of the hardest hit communities in Boston and in Brad and my hometown of St. Louis, receive meals. If you are able to help, I am asking my family, friends, fans and partners to follow the link in my bio to help make a difference in our communities during a very difficult time. I would especially like to thank all the frontline workers and volunteers who are working around the clock to keep all of us safe and healthy. Together…. we will make a difference,” Tatum wrote on Instagram.

