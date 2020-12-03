ST. LOUIS — The list of cancellations continues to grow amid the coronavirus concerns.

A volleyball tournament that was supposed to happen at America’s Center this weekend has been canceled.

The Nike Mideast Qualifier was scheduled for March 13 through 15.

“Unfortunately, due to the current health scare throughout the nation, and with the direction of USAV, health departments and the convention centers, the Mideast Qualifier has been cancelled for both weekends,” A letter from Capitol Sports Center said.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Mayor Lyda Krewson said, “I understand these decisions aren’t easy. But I thank the organizers for working with City of St. Louis Department of Health to be proactive and protective of the public’s health.”

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, in February, Capitol Sports held volleyball tournaments for two weekends at America's Center. The tournaments each year draw more than 30,000 people to America's Center. Collectively, the attendance figure made the events the third-biggest driver of attendance at the convention center in 2018, following a pair of religious conventions. The company is signed to hold the events in St. Louis through 2028.

The World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 a pandemic, citing its alarming spread and severity. It has infected over 120,000 people worldwide and caused over 4,000 deaths.

