Drew Lock's career at the University of Missouri was legendary among Tiger quarterbacks.

His draft evaluation hasn't always reflected the numbers he put up in Columbia.

KSDK sports director Frank Cusumano has some thoughts for those who don't think Lock is a first round NFL draft pick.

YouTube - Cusumano: Drew Lock will be a success in the NFL

Here are a few excerpts from Cusumano's comments on Lock, which can be watching in its entirety in the YouTube video above.

"For some reason this guy does not get his just due in the St. Louis market in particular," Cusumano said. "There's no way he's getting past 17 [in this year's draft]."

"I think there's a real chance that the Denver Broncos at 10 will take Drew Lock," Cusumano said. "no organization has shown more interest in Drew Lock than the Denver Broncos. You know why? Because he's 6-4, 225 who just threw for 12,000 freaking yards in college with 99 touchdowns."

"There are a couple of media members who bet me 100 bucks a piece he wouldn't go in the first round," Cusumano said. "I'll tell you I already spent that money!"